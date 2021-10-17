CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

DC Comics changes Superman’s motto, replaces ‘the American way’

By Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujyX7_0cTbi0My00

(NEXSTAR) – Superman will now fight for “truth, justice and a better tomorrow.”

On Saturday at DC’s FanDome event, DC Comics officially announced that Superman’s longtime motto — “truth, justice and the American way” — was being updated to better reflect his international storylines and appeal.

10/16/21: Cooler, Breezy with Scattered Showers Sunday

“Superman’s new motto of ‘Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow’ will better reflect the global storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor the character’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world,” said Jim Lee, DC Chief Creative Officer, in a statement also shared to the DC Comics Blog . “Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people from around the world, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him forward with this new mission statement.”

The DC blog post further confirmed that Superman’s new motto would be featured in not just the comics, but across “all mediums” including television, film, and video games.

As noted in a 2006 article in The New York Times , Superman’s “truth, justice, and the American way” motto did not originate in the comics, but rather during the “Adventures of Superman” radio series during World War II. It was dropped by 1944, but picked up again in various mediums, according to DC Comics editor Mark Waid, who was cited by the Times.

Daylight saving time ends soon – here’s when we ‘fall back’

DC’s announcement comes only days after writer Tom Taylor announced that the latest iteration of Superman, Clark Kent’s son Jon Kent, was coming out as bisexual .

Taylor shared the news on Instagram, with an illustration showing Jon Kent kissing DC character Jay Nakamura.

Latest Stories

FACEBOOK TWITTER
INSTAGRAM Sign up for our Newsletter!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Superman Changes Motto to ‘Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow,’ Says DC Chief

Superman is officially moving on from “the American Way.” Jim Lee, chief creative officer and publisher of DC, announced on Saturday during the virtual fan event DC Fandome that the Man of Steel’s motto will be “evolving” from the well-known mantra that he fights for “Truth, Justice and the American Way.” Superman’s new “mission statement”: “Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow.” In a press statement, the company said the decision is meant “to better reflect the storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor Superman’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world.” In reality, Superman has followed several...
COMICS
ourcommunitynow.com

DC Comics Confirms New Superman Attracted To Dudes

DC Comics confirms that their new Superman, Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent, is attracted to men. The confirmation came after former DC Comics artist Ethan Van Sciver scooped that DC Comics would make Superman gay in their current Superman: Son of Kal-El series.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

DC Updates Superman's "Truth, Justice, and the American Way" Mission Statement

DC FanDome has brought no shortage of updates surrounding the DC universe, including how its roster of characters are adapted on the big screen, on TV, in comics, and more. As the publisher also revealed on Saturday, that includes an update to one of Superman's most iconic staples — his motto of "Truth, Justice, and the American Way," which originated in the Superman radio serials of the 1940s. As DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee revealed at DC FanDome, the new mission statement for Superman will be "Truth, Justice, and A Better Tomorrow", as a way of reflecting the next evolution of Superman's 80-plus year history.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Powell
Person
Mark Waid
Person
Jim Lee
/Film

Superman Officially Has A New Motto In The DC Universe

DC's flagship hero Superman is not only widely acknowledged as the first comic superhero, one of the most powerful heroes in comics (certainly in DC), and one of the most popular comic book characters of all time, but he's often portrayed as the embodiment of hope in the DC universe. While the "S" logo adorning the hero's chest was originally set to mean "Superman" or to represent the 'House of El' as of "Superman: The Movie," Mark Waid and Leinil Francis Yu's run on "Superman: Birthright" explains that the 'S' itself means "hope," deeply associating Superman with the principle of hope across the universe.
COMICS
IndieWire

Who Is Jon Kent? 5 Comics Worth Adding to Your Collection

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It’s not easy being the son of a legendary superhero, but Jon Kent is stepping into his own spotlight. Although you might not be as familiar with Superman’s son (not to be confused with Superboy), Kent was originally created by Dan Jurgens for the “Convergence: Superman” series. Earlier this month, DC Comics announced that Kent will come out as bisexual in “Superman: Son of...
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Explains Superman and DC Comics References (Exclusive)

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's... Ikaris? Marvel's Eternals director Chloé Zhao exclusively tells ComicBook about name-dropping a DC Comics superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Ikaris (Richard Madden) is mistaken for Superman. When immortal aliens Ikaris and Sersi (Gemma Chan) reunite with suburban dad Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), his young son recognizes the blue-suited superhero: "Dad, that's Superman! With the cape, and you were shooting laser beams out of your eyes!" But there's a difference, Ikaris quips: "I don't wear a cape."
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ed Brubaker and His ‘Reckless’ Journey: Winter Soldier Co-Creator Talks Pulp Heroes and His Marvel Years

For Ed Brubaker, disappearing into the 1980s world of Reckless has been a much-needed escape during the pandemic. The acclaimed writer and his longtime artistic partner, Sean Phillips, introduced pulp hero Ethan Reckless only 10 months ago and have just released a third graphic novel starring the private eye. The latest installment, Destroy All Monsters, is the most personal chapter yet as it dives into the history and friendship between Ethan and his trusty confidant, Anna. The Reckless books have been a hit for Brubaker and Phillips, whose collaborations date back nearly 20 years and also include titles such as Criminal,...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Comics#American Way#Nexstar#Truth Justice#The New York Times#Saratoga County Covid
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
World War II
epicstream.com

Fans Defend Elizabeth Olsen After Being Labeled a 'Racist' Following Old Catwoman Comments

Fans are coming to the aid of the WandaVision star. WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen was in the center of controversy this week and a weird one at that. On Twitter, the 32-year-old actress was heavily criticized by fans after an old interview of hers from a decade ago resurfaced online. In the said video interview with Elle, Olsen can be seen gushing over her childhood idol Michelle Pfeiffer whom she claimed should be the "only" Catwoman fans should acknowledge.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Director Patty Jenkins Shares Exciting Update About Wonder Woman 3

Watch: Gal Gadot Calls "Wonder Woman" Success "Amazing" Wonder Woman 3 is indeed a go and will star not one but two familiar faces. In December, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will "fast-track development on the third installment" of the hit movie franchise to star returning actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and be written and helmed again by director Patty Jenkins. On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event, the latter confirmed that the new film was definitely still in the works and shared a new detail about the movie's casting.
MOVIES
asapland.com

Star Wars: The New Trilogy Might Have Gorgeous “Gal Gadot”

Star Wars: The New Trilogy Might Have Gorgeous “Gal Gadot” It is said that in Lucasfilm, they are very interested in recruiting the actress who plays Wonder Woman. Although Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive at closing the Skywalker saga. The franchise will go for a long time since Disney and Lucasfilm have big plans.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jonathan Majors To Star in ‘Magazine Dreams’ With Jennifer Fox And Dan Gilroy Producing

EXCLUSIVE: With his latest film The Harder They Fall bowing in theaters today, Emmy-nominated actor Jonathan Majors isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon. He is now set to star in Magazine Dreams, the new bodybuilding drama from Elijah Bynum. Bynum is writing and directing, with Majors also set to serve as an executive producer on the project under his Tall Street Productions. The script was included on the 2020 Black List. The film follows an amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find human connection in the exploration of celebrity and violence. Nightcrawler producers Jennifer Fox and Dan Gilroy are on board to produce....
MOVIES
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy