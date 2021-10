The Browns have designated Jarvis Landry for return, per a club announcement. The wide receiver will be eligible to play as soon as Sunday, when the Browns face the Cardinals. Landry went down with a knee injury during the Browns’ Week 2 opening drive. The Browns still went on to beat the Texans 31-21, but they lost Landry for the following games against the Bears, Vikings, and Chargers. Fortunately, they got Odell Beckham Jr. back at the exact same time — he snagged five passes for 77 yards in his debut. OBJ has been quieter the last two weeks, but he should benefit from the attention that’ll be paid to Landry.

