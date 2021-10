October 9, 2021 – In a game that featured many twists, turns, and changes in momentum. The game came down to Villanova converting a 4th and 1 for a first down from deep in their own territory to bring home a 28 – 27 road win over #2 James Madison University. In getting the victory the #12 Wildcats overcame a halftime deficit. The defense was able to turn away the Dukes, who missed on two field goal attempts, completing a second half shutout. The win ended a 5-game JMU winning streak over Nova.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO