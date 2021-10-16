Raptors waive Ishmail Wainright, will keep former first-rounder Sam Dekker

Sam Dekker has a spot ont he Raptors' roster. Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Raptors have placed Ishmail Wainright on waivers, which means Sam Dekker will have a spot on the roster, per Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.

Wainwright, 27, had been playing overseas since going undrafted out of Baylor in 2017. Murphy expects other teams to have interest in Wainwright because of his versatility on defense.

The decision marks a return to the NBA for Dekker, a 2015 first-round pick who has been out of the league since the end of the 2018-19 season. He spent time in Russia and Turkey before getting an opportunity with Toronto.