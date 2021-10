A math teacher in California probably should’ve just stuck to a more traditional curriculum. The teacher at John W. North High School in Riverside has been placed on leave after being filmed wearing a makeshift stereotype of a Native American headdress while in class. Making matters worse, the teacher attempted to do a ceremonial march around the room, performed a spiritual prayer on her desk, and did a tomahawk chop with her arms in front of students. One student was so seemingly embarrassed that they put their head down on their desk as the teacher paraded around the class.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO