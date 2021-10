Heading into last night’s game against Hellas Verona at San Siro, it did not seem possible that Samu Castillejo would be the game-changing substitute. Tuttosport (via MilanNews) writes how his introduction was decisive for the final victory, and it was almost poetic for the Spaniard. He did not have an easy summer as he was constantly linked with an exit and received and insults on social media by some fans who asked him to leave.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO