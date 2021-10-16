CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Submission! Watch Nate Landwehr upset Ludovit Klein with late choke - UFC Vegas 40

By Dan Hiergesell
MMAmania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNate Landwehr pulled off a big upset earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 16, 2021) at UFC Vegas 40 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight prospect stopped Ludovit...

www.mmamania.com

MMAmania.com

Former UFC welterweight Brian Gassaway dead at 49

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight, Brian Gassaway, who also competed for World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) and Bellator MMA, among countless other regional and international fight promotions, passed away on Monday at the age of 49. A cause of death has yet to be revealed. “It is with heavy hearts...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Conor McGregor slams Nate Diaz over contract negotiations, ‘know who made you’

Nathan Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 3 will likely happen at some point in the next decade, but until then, we have almost weekly Twitter clashes to keep us interested. At this point, there doesn’t even need to be a real reason for one rival to snipe at the other. Somehow, this latest shot from McGregor began after British political advisor Dominic Cummins advised Diaz not to resign with UFC.
UFC
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns reveals how long he will still be fighting

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Champion title against Edge, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor and John Cena, but perhaps the toughest challenge awaits him. The 'Tribal Chief' will in fact meet Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, the highly anticipated event that will be staged in Saudi Arabia next Thursday. The...
WWE
The Independent

Ryan Sakoda: Former WWE wrestler dies, aged 48 as Chris Masters and Adam Pearce lead tributes

Former WWE wrestler Ryan Sakoda has died at the age of 48.Born in Tokyo, Japan, Sakoda also appeared in Zero1, Ultimate Pro Wrestling and MTV’s Wrestling Society X.He spent time on the WWE’s roster on a developmental contract in 2003 and 2004, and appeared as a henchman of fellow Japanese wrestler Tajiri.Sakoda filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, alleging that WWE had concealed that wrestlers suffered traumatic brain injuries while wrestling for them.The case was brought by lawyer Konstantine Kyros, who has been involved in several similar lawsuits, but was dismissed as frivolous by a judge in March 2016.WWE...
WWE

