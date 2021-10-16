CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins Fans Excited For Team's Home Opener

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Penguins returned to PPG Paints Arena...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Yardbarker

Penguins’ Keys for a Successful Opening Week

The opening week of the 2021-22 NHL season has arrived, and the Pittsburgh Penguins begin their regular-season schedule against the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are coming off back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. In addition to the road game against the Lightning, the opening week of games for the black and gold includes another road game against the Florida Panthers and the home opening game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Sidney Crosby is expected to travel with the team on the road to Tampa Bay and Florida to continue his progression from wrist surgery in September.
NHL
Derrick

Penguins ground Lightning in opener

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tristan Jarry had 26 saves, Danton Heinen and Brian Boyle scored early second-period goals, and the short-handed Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 in the regular-season opener on Tuesday night. Dominik Simon, Teddy Blueger, Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues also scored,...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins primer: Everything you need to know as the team opens the 2021-22 season

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made the NHL postseason for 15 straight seasons. Their quest for a 16th consecutive appearance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they open the season at the Tampa Bay Lightning. And they’ll do it without superstar centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Crosby is closer...
NHL
#Ppg Paints Arena#The Penguins#Paints#Kdka
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers Excited for 'Big Day,' Open Season Against Penguins

SUNRISE, Fla. - The wait is finally over. With expectations higher than ever both internally and externally, the Panthers will officially kick off their 2021-22 campaign with a battle against the Penguins at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. "It's a big day," coach Joel Quenneville said after this morning's skate....
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Kingerski: Bandwagon Fans Deserting Penguins, Good Riddance

The Pittsburgh Penguins are pushing hard to sell out their home opener on Saturday against Marc-Andre Fleury and the Chicago Blackhawks. It’s more than 600 games since the Penguins didn’t sell out a game, but that streak is hanging by a thread as some fans can’t be bothered for a home opener against a franchise legend on a Saturday night.
NHL
WRAL

Penguins score 4 in 1st, beat Blackhawks 5-2 in home opener

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are doing just fine so far without injured stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Drew O’Connor scored his first NHL goal, Danton Heinen got his third in three games and Pittsburgh tallied four times in the first period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 in its home opener Saturday night.
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penguins chase old friend Marc-Andre Fleury, win home opener

For the Penguins, it’s always a ball when Marc-Andre Fleury is back in town. Quite literally for one longtime friend and former teammate on Saturday. Before the morning skate at PPG Paints Arena, Kris Letang strolled into the home dressing room and discovered he had somehow already been pranked. “So...
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins forward Bryan Rust out for home opener against Blackhawks

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust will not play in Saturday’s home-opening contest against the Chicago Blackhawks at PPG Paints Arena. Coach Mike Sullivan indicated Rust still is being evaluated for an undisclosed ailment. According to the NHL’s media web site, Rust is listed as being on injured reserve. Rust was...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Fleury on Team Canada Shortlist, Bad Luck Follows Penguins

If it weren’t for bad luck, the Pittsburgh Penguins would have no luck at all. The Penguins have found uncommon success through the worst, but Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs will be the eye of the storm. The Montreal Canadiens will not hit the NHL trade market, so they say, but they’re now 0-5 after a drama-filled night in Montreal. NHL trade rumors are percolating in Ottawa, and Marc-Andre Fleury is on the shortlist of goalies for Team Canada in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
NHL
cbslocal.com

Depleted Penguins Lineup Stuns Maple Leafs With 7-1 Win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Drew O’Connor scored twice and the Pittsburgh Penguins routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-1 on Saturday night. O’Connor got his second and third goals of the season. Marcus Pettersson also scored and added two assists for a career-high three points. The Penguins, playing without five of their best players, including Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, broke a 1-all tie with a four-goal second period.
NHL
Daily Voice

NY Islanders Legend Mike Bossy Battling Lung Cancer

Hockey Hall of Fame forward Mike Bossy announced that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.A New York Islanders legend, the 64-year-old Bossy announced that he will be stepping away from his role as a hockey analyst with TVA Sport in Canada to receive treatment following his diagnosis.“I can assu…
HOCKEY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
NHL

"It Should Be an Exciting Year": Penguins Can't Wait to Get Going

On Day 1 of training camp, I asked Jeff Carter what he liked about this group heading into the 2021-22 season. "It's an exciting team. You have a little bit of everything, honestly," he replied. "You have some top-end skill, some really good bottom-six forwards, some checking-line guys that can take care of some big minutes against some other teams' top players. I think our team is kind of well-rounded, and we have some young guys coming in that can help fill some holes, so it should be an exciting year."
NHL
WOLF

WBS Penguins set to open season

The journey has started for former Wilkes University Hockey player Charlie Spetz. Despite being cut by the Penguins last week the 25 year old feels confident he can play at a high level. Charlie Spetz,Former Wilkes university player says , “ When I first got here I was definitely a...
NHL
WTOP

What fans can expect at the Capitals’ home opener

Ovie might be questionable for the Capitals’ season opener against the Rangers on Wednesday night, but the team says there’s plenty for fans to look forward to at Capital One Arena. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Here’s some of what to expect:. Rock the Red Carpet on F Street...
NHL

