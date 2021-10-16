Penguins Fans Excited For Team's Home Opener

On Day 1 of training camp, I asked Jeff Carter what he liked about this group heading into the 2021-22 season. "It's an exciting team. You have a little bit of everything, honestly," he replied. "You have some top-end skill, some really good bottom-six forwards, some checking-line guys that can take care of some big minutes against some other teams' top players. I think our team is kind of well-rounded, and we have some young guys coming in that can help fill some holes, so it should be an exciting year."

