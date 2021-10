Back on Matchday 4, when Roma was originally slated to play Inter Milan on the road, the Giallorosse were the toast of the league. With new manager Alessandro Spugna roaming the touchline and perhaps the deepest roster the club has ever known, Roma ran out to a perfect 3-0 start, clobbering opponents by a combined 9-2 scoreline. With the defense stifling opponents and the attack firing on all cylinders, Roma seemed poised to mount an early-season assault on the top of the table. Unfortunately, due to a spate of COVID-19 cases in the Inter Milan camp, the match was suspended, halting Roma's momentum in the process.

