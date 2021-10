BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech CB Jermaine Waller has been named the ACC’s midyear top defensive player by Associated Press. Waller (6-1, 180) leads the ACC and is tied for the FBS lead with four interceptions on the season. The Washington, D.C. native joins Iowa’s Riley Moss as the only Power Five players with four interceptions and an interception return TD on the year. Waller’s 67 interception-return yards leads the conference and his six passes defensed is tied for the second most in the ACC. No Tech player has recorded more than four interceptions in a season since 2013 when Kendall Fuller had six and Brandon Facyson had five.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO