Points of no return are handled differently from game to game. Some games let you know outright that once you reach a particular point, that’s it. You’re locked into finishing the story. Others let it slip quietly by, and might even prevent you from accessing whole parts of the game upon passing it, which can be a tad frustrating if you were planning to revisit some earlier areas. Metroid Dread’s point of no return fits better into the latter category, but thankfully, it’ll only cut you off from the rest of the game for a short time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO