New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney will not face a suspension following his ejection from Week 5's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Toney was ejected from Sunday's game for throwing a punch at a helmeted Damontae Kazee, but not before enjoying a breakout game in which he caught 10 of 13 passes for a whopping 189 yards and rushed once for another 7 yards. Even when the rest of the Giants' receivers are healthy again, it will be tough to keep Toney off the field.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO