Video: Here's A First Look At Dragon Quest X Offline, Coming To Switch In 2022

Dragon Quest is a huge franchise with many beloved games, the timeless masterpiece Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai has made its mark in Japanese manga history. Now Square Enix in conjunction with DeNa has created this new entry in the Dragon Quest franchise. The game utilizes a new battle system for mobile games, this new three-lane battle system requires new forms of thinking to get through victoriously. Play as an all-new character and become the Luminary Leader as you interact with Dai and his friends on your adventures. If the game has started to confuse you with all its new systems and you need some help, well this Dragon Quest Dai: A Hero’s Bonds beginners guide is here to get you through your first hurdles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO