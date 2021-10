There were some simple truths that were working in Alto Grado Pizzeria's favor before I even had my first taste from there. For starters, even the most basic wood-fired pizza is not going to disappoint if it is made with fresh, interesting ingredients. And when you get to sit outside on a cool autumn evening along the bustling Landing where everyone strolling around the impressive downtown city center is smiling and having a good time, it is hard to not enjoy what you are doing.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO