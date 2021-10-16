The 49ers Player who Benefits the Most From the Bye Week

Having a Bye Week is like a mini-vacation for the players.

It is a short time that they can unplug themselves from the season and focus on resting up. Considering that they are on a three game losing skid, the Bye week could not have come at a more perfect time despite it being a bit early.

Every player and coach will benefit from the Bye week, but there is one 49ers player who benefits the most from it.

That player is running back Elijah Mitchell.

For starters, if there was possibly still anything lingering from his shoulder injury, Mitchell is afforded the time to get it fully healed. That could have played a role in how Kyle Shanahan used him against the Cardinals as he was limited to just nine carries. Getting Mitchell's health cleared up is going to be crucial because he is far and beyond their best running back right now.

I also foresee Shanahan using this Bye week to reflect on himself and figure out why his offense is struggling to score points. One of the things I think he will do is go back to the basics of his offense, which is running the football. Mitchell is bound for some serious workload, so getting rested and recovered is just what he needed right now. Going back to committing to the run early and often could definitely help the 49ers get out of the offensive funk they're in.

So for Mitchell, this is one last time when he can feel good and get his mind right to pick things back up. It'll also be a help that JaMycal Hasty will be back to give him some breathers.

He will certainly be asked to run the rock as much as he did against the Lions and Eagles.