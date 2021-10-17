How Sleep Strengthen Your Productivity

When it comes to sleep and smart devices, you might associate your electronics with blue light-induced insomnia and endless scrolling at 3 a.m. And while those are legitimate concerns, in this day and age, it's important to know how you can take advantage of your technology to actually help you catch some Zs. "We live in 2021," stresses Dr. Abhinav Singh, facility director of the Indiana Sleep Center. "We can't tell someone to unplug all of their devices, shut off their electricity, light a candle, and go to bed with ear plugs. That's not going to happen." Instead, you can be realistic about what's harmful, what's manageable, and what's beneficial when it comes to smart phones and sleep. To help you achieve better rest, we spoke with doctors and digital health experts about ways to use your smart devices to improve sleep habits.

