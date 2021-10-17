CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

How Sleep Strengthen Your Productivity

By Erica Evans
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people these days are indeed working long hours with little sleep. And while this may seem productive, more often than not, it has the opposite effect of making you sluggish rather than effective. When you are tired, your brain is unable to concentrate on anything that requires cognitive engagement effectively....

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

How Much Sleep You Should Actually Be Getting, Depending On Your Age

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Over the years, you may have noticed that you can get away with less sleep than you used to—but does that mean a good night's rest becomes less important as we grow up? Not exactly. Here's an overview of what we know about sleep through the ages and the recommended amount for each age bracket.
HEALTH
TravelDailyNews.com

How to improve sleep when traveling for business

The life of a business traveler is not an easy one. That is especially true for the business traveler who spends upwards of 30% of their time "on the road." While this kind of lifestyle offers many challenges, it's the way frequent business traveling affects the businessperson's sleep that seems to matter the most.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

How Better Sleep Can Positively Impact Your P.M. Snack Choices

The analysis published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics looked at the between-meal eating behaviors of nearly 20,000 adults, ages of 20 to 60, and then cross-referenced that data against their sleeping habits, essentially dividing the group into two subgroups—one that met the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society's recommendation of at least seven hours of sleep per night, and another that did not. In particular, the team was interested in after-dinner snacking, according to one of the paper's authors, Christopher A. Taylor, PhD, RDN, a researcher and professor of medical dietetics at Ohio State University. "A lot of what's been done on nighttime eating is, 'Did you eat after eight?' which is different if you're eating dinner at 8:30 p.m. than if you had dinner at 6 p.m. and now you're snacking through the rest of the evening," he explains.
DRINKS
marthastewart.com

How to Use Your Smart Devices to Improve Your Sleep Habits

When it comes to sleep and smart devices, you might associate your electronics with blue light-induced insomnia and endless scrolling at 3 a.m. And while those are legitimate concerns, in this day and age, it's important to know how you can take advantage of your technology to actually help you catch some Zs. "We live in 2021," stresses Dr. Abhinav Singh, facility director of the Indiana Sleep Center. "We can't tell someone to unplug all of their devices, shut off their electricity, light a candle, and go to bed with ear plugs. That's not going to happen." Instead, you can be realistic about what's harmful, what's manageable, and what's beneficial when it comes to smart phones and sleep. To help you achieve better rest, we spoke with doctors and digital health experts about ways to use your smart devices to improve sleep habits.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Sleep Deprivation#Exercise#Caffeine#Depression
SB Nation

10 Practical Tips on How to Fight Insomnia and Increase The Quality of Your Sleep

One of the most important and yet neglected things in life is sleep. Not only does it affect our moods, health and the decisions we make, but it affects our lives significantly both in the short and long-term. With this in mind we believe it should be the focus of everyone to better their sleep quality, and improve their life overall. We want to share with you these practical tips on how to fight insomnia and increase the quality of your sleep.
YOGA
bicycling.com

Why Sleep Should Be on Your Training Plan

We get it, getting adequate sleep is tough. You’re busy with work, family, keeping up with the house, and following your training program or getting in regular rides. Sometimes, it seems like the easiest thing to cut back on is shut-eye. And at first, this might not seem like a big deal. You can muscle through a few tired mornings. But if you’re chronically under sleeping, your health and your athletic performance will likely take a hit.
WORKOUTS
fox16.com

Sleep your way to a healthier heart

(Baptist Health) – Getting a full night’s sleep doesn’t just feel amazing. It does amazing things for your heart. In a study published in the journal Circulation, adults who routinely got high-quality sleep had a 42% lower risk of developing heart failure over the next 10 years. Which sleep patterns...
HEALTH
makeuseof.com

How to Use Your Learning Style to Maximize Productivity

Everyone learns differently, and the four learning styles categorize people into visual, auditory, kinesthetic, and read/write learners. Although they are mainly referred to in educational settings, they are still just as important in the world of work. Let's take a look at the different learning styles and how understanding what...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
marthastewart.com

Is Your Nightly Glass of Wine Disrupting Your Sleep?

A lot of people enjoy a nightcap before tucking into bed for the evening. Some believe that it helps them drift off to sleep a little more soundly, while others simply like ending the day with a glass of their favorite red. According to Dr. Carleara Weiss, Ph.D., MS, RN, Aeroflow Sleep's Sleep Science Advisor and a postdoctoral fellow in sleep and circadian rhythms, a before-bed glass of wine simply doesn't pair well with a good night's rest. Here's why.
LIFESTYLE
beezzly.com

How Your Sleeping Position Affects Your Health?

You probably already know how important it is to get the right amount of sleep every night to live a healthy life. Not getting the proper amount can leave you feeling drained and can significantly impact your mental performance. Your sleeping patterns have a significant role in the function of...
HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

How Chronic Sleep Deprivation Hurts Your Mental Health

Do you ever have difficulties falling asleep? Are you always tired, no matter how much you try to rest? Is your sleep schedule all over the place? Many people suffer from chronic sleep deprivation, and they don’t even know it. With everything there is to do in a workday, people...
MENTAL HEALTH
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

What Foods Help Lower Blood Sugar Quickly?

Blood sugar levels are an important part of our overall health. High blood sugar increases your risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Knowing the foods you should remove and add to your diet may help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. ‌High blood sugar is a significant risk factor for...
HEALTH
EatThis

The Worst Vitamin D Supplement To Take, Say Dietitians

Did you know there are several forms of vitamin D available in food and supplements? This is actually true for several different vitamins, and it's important to keep in mind when incorporating and vitamin supplements into your daily routine. Not all forms of vitamin D are created equal, and, in...
HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy