The Walking Dead is a popular franchise, so it wasn’t much of a surprise to see it featured on Fortnite. Fortnite constantly sees new crossovers from television series, movies, musicians, athletes, and other video game characters. The Walking Dead was featured in the past, which came with Daryl and Michonne skins. However, it wasn’t long ago that we started to see hints that Rick Grimes, one of the leading protagonists from the franchise, was going to be popping up in Fortnite too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO