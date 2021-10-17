Abstractions Of Music: Henriette Bosmans 🇳🇱

I have recently been put in charge of a new team and one of my little young members (a Manju Warrier lookalike by the way for those who know the Malayalam film industry) spoke to me of how confused she was about where she fitted in the organization and whether she would add value to my team. She had already moved twice between departments, heard remarks from few people about whether she was thinking of a career change because of a totally different qualification she took recently, was confused about her true dreams and passions and her deep sighs of when it would all make sense kept echoing in my ears this weekend…

