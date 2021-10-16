CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Chinese Fractional Orbit Bombardment Test in August 2021?

NASASpaceFlight.com
 7 days ago

Financial Times has this story today that claims from unnamed US sources the Chinese has performed such a test with a hypersonic glide vehicle back in August. Last checked I don’t see USSF 18SPCS’s database showing them tracking it in orbit back in August. It would be interesting to see if...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Comments / 0

Related
NASASpaceFlight.com

Shijian 21 - CZ-3B/G2 - Xichang - 24 October 2021 (01:27 UTC)

Re: Shijian 21 - CZ-3B/G2 - Xichang - 24 October 2021 (01:27 UTC) (110.42 kB, 1080x720 - viewed 61 times.) (392.97 kB, 1080x1620 - viewed 59 times.) (247.7 kB, 1080x1072 - viewed 63 times.) I publish information in Spanish about space and rockets. Re: Shijian 21 - CZ-3B/G2 - Xichang...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

US conducts 'successful' test of hypersonic missile technology

The United States successfully tested hypersonic missile technology, a new weapons system which is already being deployed by China and Russia, the US Navy said Thursday. Wood said Russia also had hypersonic technology and while the United States had held back from developing a military capacity in this field, it now had no choice but to respond in kind.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orbital#Launch Vehicle#Unl#Fly#Financial Times#Ussf#Tslc Afaik#Cz 2d Cz 4b#Gnd
Spaceflight Now

South Korean rocket fails to reach orbit on inaugural test flight

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. South Korea’s first domestically produced satellite launcher failed to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

China tells mines to produce 'as much coal as possible'

Atlanta (CNN Business) — The Chinese government has ordered the country's coal mines to "produce as much coal as possible" as it tries to increase production as winter approaches, and ease an ongoing energy crunch. The announcement from China's National Development and Reform Commission comes after weeks of power shortages...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
NASASpaceFlight.com

China to have new rockets

China successfully completed a static ignition test of the world's largest integral solid rocket motor. Today, the world's largest thrust and engineering application integral solid rocket motor was successfully tested at the Fourth Academy of Aerospace Science and Technology Group. The motor has a diameter of 3.5 meters and a thrust of 500 tons. It adopts a high-performance fiber composite casing, a high-load integrally molded combustion chamber and a large nozzle. The success of the test indicates that China's strong loading capacity has achieved a significant increase. The upgrade is of great significance to promote the development of large and heavy launch vehicle technologies in the future.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Foreign Policy

China’s Orbital Bombardment System Is Big, Bad News—but Not a Breakthrough

Over the weekend, the Financial Times reported that in August, China tested a new hypersonic weapons system that circled the globe. While the word “hypersonic” has gotten all the attention, what is more interesting is that the weapon entered orbit. This is no mere hypersonic system but what Cold Warriors called an “orbital bombardment system.” People are freaking out, with some calling it a “Sputnik moment.”
CHINA
NASASpaceFlight.com

Korean Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter

Https://www.leonarddavid.com/south-koreas-first-moon-mission/. This is a decent-sized spacecraft. Scheduled for August 2022 launch. "Explains Mark Robinson, ShadowCam’s principal investigator at Arizona State University, the instrument is based on the successful Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) Narrow Angle Camera (NAC) and will be over 100 times more sensitive (altitude dependent) than the current NAC."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

China Tested New Nuclear Hypersonic Missile In August, Took US By Surprise: Report

Taking the U.S by surprise, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that circled the globe before speeding toward its target. The rocket carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle was launched by the Chinese military in August, reported Financial Times, quoting unnamed sources. Though the missile reportedly missed its target by about...
POLITICS
Space.com

China successfully tested hypersonic weapon in August: report

China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon two months ago, making strides with the technology that surprised and alarmed U.S. officials, according to a media report. In August, China launched a Long March rocket topped with a hypersonic glide vehicle, which ended up missing its target by just 24 miles (39 kilometers) or so, The Financial Times reported on Sunday (Oct. 17).
ECONOMY
ExecutiveBiz

NASA Concludes Navigation Clock Demo Aboard General Atomics’ Orbital Test Bed

A spacecraft built by General Atomics‘ electromagnetic systems business has completed a NASA-sponsored in-orbit demonstration of miniature atomic clock technology. The company said Tuesday its Orbital Test Bed satellite hosted the Deep Space Atomic Clock to test the payload’s ability to consistently track time for long-duration space exploration. NASA’s Jet...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
USNI News

Chinese Testing Experimental Armed Drone Ships at Secret Naval Base

In front of scenic cliffs and an ornamental European-style windmill is a secret People’s Liberation Army Navy pier. Here, at a former tourist resort on China’s northern coast, is where the PLAN is developing some of its most secretive, and previously unreported, naval programs, USNI News has learned. The pier...
MILITARY
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

The permanent use of these tanks is for fuel storage at the utility site to fuel the gas engine power units to run the air separation plant and to provide power for the Boca Chica site. That's why they have been parked in that area. In the meantime the launch...
TEXAS STATE
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
BUSINESS
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

The HLS mockup that had the NASA logo painted over yesterday has been hooked up to a crane and moved around. It seems to have gotten shorter over the past 20 minutes, which might indicate it's been removed from its stand or is being cut up. Per NSF 24/7. Interesting...
TEXAS STATE
SlashGear

SpaceX Starship orbital test flight may happen in November

SpaceX is been working on various prototypes of its Starship spacecraft, and some have ended in spectacular failure. However, SpaceX has worked most of the bugs out of Starship and has announced that its first orbital test flight could happen in November. Word of the potential orbital test flight came from CEO Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA Glenn Report: Nuclear Electric Propulsion (NEP)-Chemical Vehicle 1.2

Many previous studies have examined sending crews to and from Mars. The most economical involved a ‘conjunction’ class whereby the crew spends around 500 days on Mars waiting for a ‘cheap’ return. The total mission time results in over a 1000-day mission duration (about 3 years). Given the current experience level of only one year on the International Space Station (ISS), it of interest to reduce that time to only two years, thus reducing risk and minimizing required Mars surface infrastructure. The Phase 1.1 Study goal was stated as follows, “Determine the feasibility of a two-year roundtrip class Mars mission concept of operation that enables boots on Mars no later than 2036.” While the Phase1 study did show feasibility for the NEP-Chemical option, the 2036 Opposition opportunity was found to stress the schedule due to proposed technology development schedules. A 2039 Opposition (which requires even more energy than the 2036 case) was chosen as representative for Phase 1.2. Phase 1.2 also sought to further refine the concept, building on the feasibility, but addressing several challenges brought by the red team and habitat team.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy