Basketball

Ex-Sparks star Candace Parker fires up hometown fans as Sky close in on WNBA title

ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Sparks star Candace Parker joined the Sky...

ourcommunitynow.com

Washington Post

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Candace Parker bring star power to WNBA Finals

The 25th anniversary season of the WNBA sprints toward the finish line this week with a cast that includes some of the biggest stars in women’s basketball. The Phoenix Mercury — with Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith — advanced to the WNBA Finals with a thrilling 87-84 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night in a decisive Game 5. It will host Chicago — featuring Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper — after the Sky disposed of the top-seeded Connecticut Sun, 3-1.
Person
Candace Parker
MassLive.com

Sky vs. Mercury WNBA Finals: Live stream, tipoff time, how to watch Game 1 and Diana Taurasi vs. Candace Parker

Two legendary icons of the game go head-to-head for the WNBA Finals, pitting the Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi against the Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker. Both superstars are some of the most celebrated players in the WNBA ever — and now they meet up in the Finals. The Sky beat the Sun in four games to advance to the Finals while the Mercury defeated the Aces in five games.
FanSided

Candace Parker’s reaction to winning the WNBA Finals is everything

In her first season with the Chicago Sky, Candace Parker helped lead her team to a WNBA Finals victory and you could see how much it meant to her. Candace Parker is 1-for-1 in seasons played with the Chicago Sky and WNBA Finals victories. In the former No. 1 overall pick’s first year with the franchise, she helped guide them to a huge win over the Phoenix Mercury, including playing a huge part in the Game 4 comeback that clinched the series victory.
olympics.com

Candace Parker: Five things you need to know about the 2x Olympic champ and WNBA superstar

Double Olympic champion, WNBA champion, two-time WNBA MVP, five-time All-Star, two-time NCAA champion. Basketball icon Candace Parker doesn't need to say a word. A serial winner with a glittering career in the bank, Parker is making history in her hometown by helping the Chicago Sky to a stunning WNBA finals show just a couple of months after helping the United States to a seventh straight Olympic women's title at Tokyo 2020.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

WNBA star Candace Parker pays tribute to Kobe, Gigi Bryant after Sky's championship

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after she helped the team to the franchise’s first WNBA championship on Sunday. Parker was captured collecting her thoughts after her hometown team closed out the series against the Phoenix Mercury. She said the moment was a tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, who famously posed with the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the locker room after winning his second title.
NBC Sports

Parker, Sky reflect on Kobe Bryant after first WNBA title

Two-time MVP Candace Parker won her second WNBA title in front of her hometown. "This is amazing," said Candace Parker after defeating the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 on Sunday. "Look at the city, man. They all showed up." A sold-out crowd in back-to-back games helped electrify the Sky who finished 3-1...
rockytopinsider.com

Candace Parker Honors Pat Summitt During WNBA Finals Victory

As she began her third career WNBA Finals appearance on Sunday, VFL Candace Parker honored her late former coach and Tennessee legend, Pat Summitt, during the game. On the tongue of Parker’s shoes, centered around two orange squares representing a checkerboard, read, “For Pat”. Holly Rowe, who was on the network coverage for ABC on Sunday, spoke to Parker in a short video that was posted to Twitter.
BASKETBALL

