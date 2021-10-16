Ex-Sparks star Candace Parker fires up hometown fans as Sky close in on WNBA title

In her first season with the Chicago Sky, Candace Parker helped lead her team to a WNBA Finals victory and you could see how much it meant to her. Candace Parker is 1-for-1 in seasons played with the Chicago Sky and WNBA Finals victories. In the former No. 1 overall pick’s first year with the franchise, she helped guide them to a huge win over the Phoenix Mercury, including playing a huge part in the Game 4 comeback that clinched the series victory.

