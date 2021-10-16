Ex-Sparks star Candace Parker fires up hometown fans as Sky close in on WNBA title

The Chicago Sky won their first WNBA title in franchise history!. Since entering the league in 2006, the Sky earned their first championship with a 80-74 win over the Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena. Canada Parker, who grew up in Naperville Illinois, put up 16 points in her first season...
The 25th anniversary season of the WNBA sprints toward the finish line this week with a cast that includes some of the biggest stars in women’s basketball. The Phoenix Mercury — with Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith — advanced to the WNBA Finals with a thrilling 87-84 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night in a decisive Game 5. It will host Chicago — featuring Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper — after the Sky disposed of the top-seeded Connecticut Sun, 3-1.
The Chicago Sky won their first championship in thrilling fashion after beating the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. Sure enough, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry couldn’t hold back his excitement and joy for Candace Parker and the Windy city franchise. Parker shocked the whole WNBA...
CHICAGO — When Candace Parker became an unrestricted free agent earlier this year, she could have joined just about any WNBA team. That’s the kind of sway that comes with being a two-time MVP, a 2016 champion and five-time all-star. But Parker, who grew up in suburban Naperville, chose the...
Candace Parker closed out her first season with her hometown team in style on Sunday as she helped lead the Chicago Sky to their first WNBA title in franchise history with a 80-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. Allie Quigley scored 26 points to lead Chicago while Parker...
CHICAGO – Candace Parker is savoring every last minute of her hometown team’s first WNBA championship. The Naperville native had flashbacks to her high school days, dribbling out the final few seconds of the Sky’s 80-74 win over the Mercury Sunday. “It was amazing to just hug my dad and my mom and my family. […]
Two legendary icons of the game go head-to-head for the WNBA Finals, pitting the Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi against the Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker. Both superstars are some of the most celebrated players in the WNBA ever — and now they meet up in the Finals. The Sky beat the Sun in four games to advance to the Finals while the Mercury defeated the Aces in five games.
In her first season with the Chicago Sky, Candace Parker helped lead her team to a WNBA Finals victory and you could see how much it meant to her. Candace Parker is 1-for-1 in seasons played with the Chicago Sky and WNBA Finals victories. In the former No. 1 overall pick’s first year with the franchise, she helped guide them to a huge win over the Phoenix Mercury, including playing a huge part in the Game 4 comeback that clinched the series victory.
Double Olympic champion, WNBA champion, two-time WNBA MVP, five-time All-Star, two-time NCAA champion. Basketball icon Candace Parker doesn't need to say a word. A serial winner with a glittering career in the bank, Parker is making history in her hometown by helping the Chicago Sky to a stunning WNBA finals show just a couple of months after helping the United States to a seventh straight Olympic women's title at Tokyo 2020.
Chicago Sky star Candace Parker paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after she helped the team to the franchise’s first WNBA championship on Sunday. Parker was captured collecting her thoughts after her hometown team closed out the series against the Phoenix Mercury. She said the moment was a tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, who famously posed with the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the locker room after winning his second title.
The Chicago Sky clinched their first WNBA title in franchise history on Sunday following a huge Game 4 win over Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury. Two-time league MVP Candace Parker put forth an epic performance in one of the most important games of her life, and as it turns out, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant played a key role in Parker’s success.
Candace Parker scored 16 points (7-of-10 shooting), grabbed eight rebounds and added three assists, two steals and two blocks in a Game 1 win over the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV.
Two-time MVP Candace Parker won her second WNBA title in front of her hometown. "This is amazing," said Candace Parker after defeating the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 on Sunday. "Look at the city, man. They all showed up." A sold-out crowd in back-to-back games helped electrify the Sky who finished 3-1...
Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant may be long gone, but his legacy will always live on in an unmistakable way. His widow Vanessa posted on Instagram the advice she gave Chicago Sky star Candace Parker before Game 4 of the WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury. The advice Vanessa...
Remember when Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo hit up a Chick-fil-A and recorded his trip after winning his first NBA title? Chicago Sky star Candace Parker did her own version of that after winning the WNBA Finals on Sunday. Parker pulled up to Portillo’s, a Chicago staple, and recorded her...
PHOENIX (AP) — The Chicago Sky had the talent to make deep runs into the WNBA playoffs the past few years, yet lacked the missing piece to reach the WNBA Finals. Candace Parker’s decision to return home to Chicago filled the hole in the Sky, giving them the calming veteran presence they had needed.
The WNBA Finals are upon us, and Candace Parker is the player to watch. Picked up as a free agent by her hometown team Chicago, Parker led the Sky to the Finals when the No. 6 seed took down the No. 1 Connecticut Sun in four games. The Sky are...
As she began her third career WNBA Finals appearance on Sunday, VFL Candace Parker honored her late former coach and Tennessee legend, Pat Summitt, during the game. On the tongue of Parker’s shoes, centered around two orange squares representing a checkerboard, read, “For Pat”. Holly Rowe, who was on the network coverage for ABC on Sunday, spoke to Parker in a short video that was posted to Twitter.
