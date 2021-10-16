Mars Colony Infrastructure

I don't recall seeing parabolic dishes on the Starlink satellites. (574.98 kB, 1489x802 - viewed 51 times.) In recent years, an increasing number of broadband satellite systems have been launched into low earth orbit (LEO), connecting people across the globe. Flat panel antennas are especially attractive for LEO satellites due to their tracking ability, low profile and easy installation. This article discusses three major antenna technologies: electronically scanned array (ESA), variable inclination continuous transverse stub (VICTS) and lens antenna. ESAs consist of arrays of individually controlled radiating antenna elements with different phase delays that coherently form and scan the antenna beam in the far field. Within the category of ESA antennas are analog, digital and hybrid antennas with passive or active radios. VICTS antennas consist of rotating disks that steer the beam and change polarization based on the relative position of the disks. Lens antennas consist of modular lens sets that steer the beam by individually controlling the source of energy relative to the focus of each lens. Each of these technologies has strengths and weaknesses that are compared in this article using the size, weight, power consumption and cost (SWaP-C) metric.
Comments / 0