Mars Colony Infrastructure

NASASpaceFlight.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBulldozers use their mass to advantage. If they're too lightweight, they won't be able to gain traction. Given ISRU salt harvest, e.g., at a precious-metal refinery, salt water batteries could conceivably provide your bulldozers with both power and working mass. What are other relevant properties of salt water batteries?....

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

The permanent use of these tanks is for fuel storage at the utility site to fuel the gas engine power units to run the air separation plant and to provide power for the Boca Chica site. That's why they have been parked in that area. In the meantime the launch...
TEXAS STATE
NASASpaceFlight.com

BepiColombo completes first Mercury flyby, science provides insight into planet’s unique environment

On October 1, 2021, the joint European Space Agency (ESA) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) BepiColombo spacecraft successfully performed its first flyby of the solar system’s innermost planet, Mercury. The flyby is the first in a set of six such events BepiColombo will complete before entering orbit around Mercury in late 2025.
ASTRONOMY
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA Glenn Report: Nuclear Electric Propulsion (NEP)-Chemical Vehicle 1.2

Many previous studies have examined sending crews to and from Mars. The most economical involved a ‘conjunction’ class whereby the crew spends around 500 days on Mars waiting for a ‘cheap’ return. The total mission time results in over a 1000-day mission duration (about 3 years). Given the current experience level of only one year on the International Space Station (ISS), it of interest to reduce that time to only two years, thus reducing risk and minimizing required Mars surface infrastructure. The Phase 1.1 Study goal was stated as follows, “Determine the feasibility of a two-year roundtrip class Mars mission concept of operation that enables boots on Mars no later than 2036.” While the Phase1 study did show feasibility for the NEP-Chemical option, the 2036 Opposition opportunity was found to stress the schedule due to proposed technology development schedules. A 2039 Opposition (which requires even more energy than the 2036 case) was chosen as representative for Phase 1.2. Phase 1.2 also sought to further refine the concept, building on the feasibility, but addressing several challenges brought by the red team and habitat team.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Deep Space Exploration Vehicle based on Starship

What I don't quite understand with this study is why the vehicle is so complicated. It seems to me that rather than faffing about with nuclear reactors and dozens of tons of noble gases, you could just duct tape 3 Starships together and get the same results faster, easier, and cheaper. Sure, Raptors are less efficient than electric propulsion, but the logistical ease should outweigh the efficiency losses.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Deimos and Phobos - offshore Starship launch platforms

I wonder if the Floating launch pads will actually not use a deluge system. With the Starship so heigh up on the booster and the Floating launch pad so far out at sea, is there much need for one?. If you built the QD systems and the hold down robust...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Power options for a Mars settlement

Gwynne Shotwell said in 2017 that SpaceX are having difficulties with the US government in obtaining nuclear material for research for SpaceX's nuclear program. Ag can tarnish in martian (trace) O2 and H2S, but here it's covered by WS2 and Au; not exposed to the elements. Likewise, Ag in the previously noted solar cells.
INDUSTRY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Advantages of Mars colonies vs orbital habitats (O'Neill cylinders, etc.)

I've seen the argument that we should just skip "planetary chauvinism" Steelman the case for "orbital habitat chauvinism". Similarly, on an orbital habitat of the appropriate scale, you can maximally exploit the interface between space and biosphere. Space affords the cheap availability of hard vacuum, hard radiation, microgravity, and highly concentrated sunlight. None of these resources are inexpensively available in the (relatively speaking) "homogeneous" environment found on the surface of the Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Axios

Mars' water-rich past

NASA's Perseverance rover has only been on Mars for a relatively short amount of time, but the spacecraft is already revealing the watery secrets of the Red Planet's ancient past. Why it matters: Scientists have known at least some part of Mars was habitable billions of years ago, but this...
ASTRONOMY
TechSpot

Month-long Mars colony simulation starts today in an isolated crater in Israel

Forward-looking: The Austrian Space Forum has embarked on a month-long experiment that will simulate the conditions of a colony on Mars. The AMADEE-20 Mars simulation is being carried out in Ramon Crater, a massive erosion cirque in Israel. The program was originally planned for 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
ASTRONOMY
Cheddar News

Rocket Lab CEO on Solar Sail Launch With NASA

Space exploration is also getting a boost amid all the excitement surrounding space tourism. Satellite launch service provider Rocket Lab secured a partnership with NASA this month to develop a solar sail launch for deep space or interplanetary exploration purposes. Founder and CEO Peter Beck joined Cheddar to discuss the details of the technology and the timeline for launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Super Heavy Boost as a Discrete Service

I mean... There's the thing about shoving an undetermined number of payloads into orbit on a reusable starship upper stage.. even if the part above the tanks becomes disposable, it would still be a good idea to have a way to land the tank and engine assembly and reuse it. Which is likely much easier with the nosecone on it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover: Studying the Jezero Delta From a Distance

The Perseverance rover and science team took a well-earned rest during conjunction, but there was still exciting news to share! Last week, the first scientific paper containing results from the mission was published in Science Magazine. Images taken of the front of the Jezero delta – a landform created when a river enters a larger body of water – as well as a nearby butte named Kodiak, have led mission scientists to a better understanding of the history and habitability of Jezero crater in the past.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

"Space Superhighway"

Brig. Gen. John Olson, who advises CSO Gen. Jay Raymond on space logistics issues, believes the US must rapidly act to take the "first mover advantage" for itself to block Chinese ambitions, which could include territorial claims in space... "China fully intends to extend its 'territoriality' to the Moon, flouting...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Blue Origin project Jarvis - reusable NG 2nd stage

ULA don't think it is issue with RL10 powered Centaur. If it was major issue Blue would need to rethink use of BE3 on NS. Hydrogen embrittlement is a problem for reusable engines. RL10 is not a reusable engine. It's a problem, but not an insurmountable one. RL-10 engines have...
INDUSTRY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starlink : Hardware Design / Manufacturing

I don't recall seeing parabolic dishes on the Starlink satellites. (574.98 kB, 1489x802 - viewed 51 times.) In recent years, an increasing number of broadband satellite systems have been launched into low earth orbit (LEO), connecting people across the globe. Flat panel antennas are especially attractive for LEO satellites due to their tracking ability, low profile and easy installation. This article discusses three major antenna technologies: electronically scanned array (ESA), variable inclination continuous transverse stub (VICTS) and lens antenna. ESAs consist of arrays of individually controlled radiating antenna elements with different phase delays that coherently form and scan the antenna beam in the far field. Within the category of ESA antennas are analog, digital and hybrid antennas with passive or active radios. VICTS antennas consist of rotating disks that steer the beam and change polarization based on the relative position of the disks. Lens antennas consist of modular lens sets that steer the beam by individually controlling the source of energy relative to the focus of each lens. Each of these technologies has strengths and weaknesses that are compared in this article using the size, weight, power consumption and cost (SWaP-C) metric.
TECHNOLOGY
NASASpaceFlight.com

SLS General Discussion Thread 7

Or is Congress just paying AJR to upgrade the engine for no specific mission need, and the increased capability is just a natural byproduct of the redesign?. Before people start saying that this argument makes no sense...than I suggest that those people read up on their history. Because the above argument is exactly how J-2X came into existence. The J-2X was never needed, but was fully funded, developed and tested and now is sitting in some warehouse gathering dust.
INDUSTRY
NASASpaceFlight.com

How Best to Change Orbit Inclination?

Most of you must know the answer to these items. If I remember correctly, the best place to make a significant change to a satellite's inclination is at apogee? This is best done in a highly elliptical orbit? Is this what happens in a geostationary transfer orbit to bring the inclination down to 0 deg.?
INDUSTRY

