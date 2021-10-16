Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 1: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
For all intents and purposes, it seems likely the Los Angeles Dodgers will retain Clayton Kershaw, their ace emeritus, for 2022 and beyond. Especially considering his elbow issues and the related complications, the safer option for Kershaw seems to be to continue the ongoing relationship with a franchise that values him rather than create a fresh start.
The Dodgers were facing the worst-case scenario heading into the later innings of Game 3 on Tuesday. After a strong start thanks to a 2-run shot from Corey Seager in the 1st, Los Angeles fell apart with Walker Buehler on the mound. The Braves piled on 5 runs between the...
The opportunity was there. The Los Angeles Dodgers found a window despite swimming upstream throughout Game 6 of the NLCS. In the top of the seventh inning trailing 4-1, LA’s offense came to life. The first three batters reached base, they scored a run, and there were runners on second and third for Albert Pujols.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were in a load of trouble long before star third baseman Justin Turner collapsed in a heap, but the optics of his late-game injury certainly didn’t help matters in NLCS Game 4. After all, it’s difficult to muster up one more rallying cry when your de...
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
Just days after pulling off a clutch run in the ninth, the Los Angeles Dodgers were now victims of the same late-inning misfortune that they had previously benefitted from. After yet another late-inning base hit from Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers were set to have a runner in scoring position and Mookie Betts coming to the plate. Instead, Chris Taylor tried to go from first to third and got caught up in a rundown before being tagged as the inning-ending out.
These three members of the Los Angeles Dodgers are more than likely not returning to the team in the 2022 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2021 season looking to defend their World Series championship. That is never an easy task, and that was evident with the historic season that the San Francisco Giants had in 2021. They may have defeated the Giants, but they ran into the red-hot Atlanta Braves.
The Los Angeles Dodgers looked poised to be the team that would finally put up a bid for back-to-back World Series titles. The Dodgers looked the part before the season began. Their chances looked better than ever when they added Max Scherzer and Trea Turner via midseason trade. And after...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
For the second straight season, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves will meet in the National League Championship Series. One year after L.A. needed seven games to eliminate Atlanta, the defending champs are expected to have an easier time in making it back to the World Series. The Dodgers...
The Astros and Braves both have to be coming into the World Series feeling pretty good about their Championship Series performances. Houston, facing the team that eliminated it in 2018, came back from being outscored 21-8 in Games 2 and 3 of the ALCS by Boston to win three straight games. The Astros beat up on the Red Sox by a 23-3 margin in those final three to reach their third Fall Classic in five years.
By this time tomorrow, we could have our first World Series team. Remarkably, the 88-win Braves are one win away from eliminating the defending-champion Dodgers. A little bit later in this newsletter, Stephanie Apstein and Emma Baccellieri dig into what’s ailed Los Angeles so far in the NLCS. And ...
ATLANTA — It’s time to party like it’s 1999! The Atlanta Braves are heading to the World Series for the first time in 22 years. The Braves knocked out the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship. Atlanta will now face the Houston Astros. According to MLB rules, the...
