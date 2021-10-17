CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Harborview Medical Center to require visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test

ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarborview Medical Center will soon welcome visitors back into...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbus Dispatch

Franklin County employees not vaccinated against coronavirus now required to test weekly

More than three-quarters of the 1,256 employees under Franklin County Board of Commissioners oversight have either received or started their coronavirus vaccinations, following an inoculation or testing mandate imposed by the board last month. Commissioners’ spokesman Tyler Lowry confirmed that 77% of those county employees have received at least one...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harborview Medical Center#Vaccinations#Coronavirus Pandemic
kirklandreporter.com

COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required for indoor recreation starting Oct. 25

A COVID-19 vaccination or negative test will be required when participating in or visiting Kirkland parks and recreation programs and facilities starting Monday, October 25, 2021. Pursuant to King County’s Local Health Officer Verification of Vaccination Order, indoor recreation program participants and community center visitors ages 12 and older must...
KIRKLAND, WA
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
firstforwomen.com

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
lagalaxy.com

Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test Result Required for LA Galaxy Home Matches at Dignity Health Sports Park Beginning Oct. 16

LOS ANGELES (Friday, Oct. 15, 2021) – The LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park will follow and enforce Los Angeles County’s new protocol for Outdoor Mega Events, which will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a pre-entry negative COVID-19 test result for fans 12 and older at events at Galaxy home matches beginning Saturday, Oct. 16 when the club plays host to the Portland Timbers (7:30 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet).
MLS
WKYC

CVS locations roll out Moderna COVID-19 booster shot nationwide

OHIO, USA — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previously published, related story. Beginning today, more than 9,000 CVS locations across the United States will now offer the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to eligible recipients. This comes just after the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Drug (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, or Nicotine) Withdrawal Morphs Brain Communication Networks in Mice

Withdrawal from three different drugs shuffles brain networks in similar fashion. Zeroing in on specific brain regions when studying drug and alcohol abuse simplifies research but may leave out important insights. In fact, the landscape of the entire brain reorganizes during withdrawal, potentially hindering communication between regions, according to new research in mice published in eNeuro.
SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

You Need a Booster Before This Date, Virus Experts Warn

Millions of fully vaccinated people in the U.S. are now eligible for additional COVID shots months after receiving their first doses. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have authorized and recommended booster shots for select recipients at least six months out from their second shot of Moderna or Pfizer's two-dose series, and everyone who initially received Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine at least two months ago. But because the agencies also authorized mixing and matching booster doses, some people may be waiting on a specific vaccine. Virus experts are currently cautioning against this practice, saying that when you get the booster could be more important than which booster you get.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Left Their Home '4 To 5 Hours' Between The Time Park Was Reopened To Public & Human Remains Were Found As Lawyer Denies They Planted Son's Possessions At Scene

Brian Laundrie's parents left their home "four to five hours" in the short gap from when the park connecting to the Carlton Reserve was opened to the public and human remains were found. Article continues below advertisement. According to NewsNation Now reporter Brian Entin, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie went on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

When you're sick or injured, treatment that addresses your symptoms can't come quickly enough. For many people, relief comes in the form of prescription medication, which can help treat uncomfortable symptoms and get you back on your feet again sooner. And while many patients trust that the medicine their doctor is prescribing will offer significant benefits, in the case of one prescription medication, taking it as directed could be deadly. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication over the serious health risks it may pose to consumers, and experts are telling those who take it to stop immediately. Read on to discover if your prescription is affected and what to do if you have this medication at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Judge BANS New York from firing doctors and nurses who refuse COVID vaccine mandates for religious reasons after group sued saying they didn't want to take shot because it uses 'cell lines' from abortions

A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction that will allow New York health care workers to apply for religious exemptions to the state COVID-19 vaccine mandate. US District Judge David Hurd made the ruling on Tuesday after 17 Catholic and Baptist health care workers sued the state last month, saying they objected to being forced to take a vaccine that used 'fetal cell lines' from 'procured abortions'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
komando.com

Blood pressure medications recalled – Check your cabinets now

Regulating your blood pressure is vital to your health, and many products are available for it. But if you use Irbesartan or Hydrochlorothiazide from Lupin Pharmaceuticals, keep reading. The company has issued a voluntary recall of several batches, which may contain high levels of a substance that may cause cancer....
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy