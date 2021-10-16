CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venezuela Government Suspends Talks With Opposition Over Saab Extradition

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOGOTA (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab,...

globalvoices.org

Chile rejects the migrants it once welcomed

This article is an excerpt from “Migrants, Ignored” published by CONNECTAS, and edited and republished by Global Voices. Manuel, his wife, and their three children emigrated to Chile from a rural area of Carabobo, Venezuela, sometime during 2018. They can't remember the exact time of their arrival nor all the cities in which they have lived. They only remember that in Colombia they worked in a small town near their route, where they raised enough money to get to Ecuador by bus. They also remember that in Peru they got into a truck with vegetables because no one would stop to take them. They remember that in Chile they walked in the desert 25 kilometers every day for three days. It was such a strenuous journey that one of their 11-year-old twin daughters, Maria, says she has more calluses than feet.
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

5 American families attacked with suspected sonic weapon at US Embassy in Colombia, days before Blinken arrives, report says

A suspected sonic weapons attack hit the U.S. Embassy in Colombia this week, impacting at least five American families who identified symptoms linked to the mysterious illness known as Havana Syndrome, people familiar with the situation said. The attack comes just days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wvlkam.com

‘CITGO 6’ oil execs held in Venezuela were picked up by country’s forces hours after Alex Saab’s extradition to US

Five United States citizens and a permanent resident who were serving house arrest in Caracas, Venezuela, were picked up by the country’s intelligence service SEBIN on Saturday, just hours after the extradition of Alex Saab, a Colombian financier close to embattled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the families of two of the detainees and one of their lawyers told CNN.
ECONOMY
Alex Saab
AFP

Blinken meets Colombia embassy staff hit by 'Havana Syndrome'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday with US embassy personnel in Colombia hit by the mysterious "Havana Syndrome" and promised to work to protect their health. On a visit to the embassy in Bogota, Blinken discussed what are officially referred to as "anomalous health incidents" in a meeting with staff and then met privately with those affected, a State Department official said. "He heard their experiences and reiterated that the issue and their care is an absolute priority for him," the official said on condition of anonymity. "He made clear that he has no higher priority than the health and safety of the workforce and emphasized that the department is determined to get to the bottom of AHIs, provide care to those affected and protect our colleagues around the world," he said.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US offers reward for another associate of Venezuela's Maduro

The United States on Friday offered a $10 million reward for the arrest on money laundering charges of an associate of a businessman whose extradition infuriated Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.  The State Department said it was offering $10 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Pulido.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wlrn.org

Why Alex Saab's extradition to Miami threatens Venezuela's kleptocracy in Caracas

Venezuela's authoritarian socialist government suffered a big defeat over the weekend. On Saturday, businessman Alex Saab — an alleged mastermind of what U.S. officials call the Venezuelan regime's multi-billion-dollar criminal enterprises — was extradited to the United States. Saab arrived in Miami from the Cape Verde islands, where he was...
POLITICS
#Extradition#Government Of Venezuela#Crisis In Venezuela#Bogota#Reuters#Colombian#Venezuelan#Socialist
US News and World Report

Moscow Decries U.S. Move to Call Russians 'Homeless' for Visa Purposes

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Sunday condemned a decision by the United States to add Russians seeking U.S. visas to a list of "homeless nationals" who can apply for visas in third countries. The move allowed Russians to apply for U.S. visas in Warsaw instead of their home country after...
HOMELESS
US News and World Report

Colombia's Priority Is to Extradite Drug Lord Otoniel to the United States -Sources

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's priority is to extradite the captured drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga, known as Otoniel, to the United States, government and security sources said on Sunday. Otoniel, 50, was caught https://www.reuters.com/article/us-colombia-drugs-otoniel/colombia-nabs-otoniel-drug-kingpin-and-gang-leader-government-idUSKBN2HD0KF by Colombia's armed forces during an operation in a rural area of Colombia's Uraba region, Antioquia...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Americas
Politics
AFP

Nicaragua detains business union leaders as crackdown widens

Nicaragua on Thursday arrested the top two leaders of the country's business owners' union, police said, bringing the number of government opponents detained ahead of next month's election to 39. The business union condemned the arrests, which it said "violate the fundamental rights established in Nicaragua's Constitution" and said such detentions "must cease immediately." 
ECONOMY
East Bay Times

Mexico danger map: Latest warnings from U.S. State Department

Even as travel is discouraged to all of Mexico because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. State Department continues to update its warnings concerning kidnappings and other crimes in the country’s states. Level 4: The five states with the sternest “do not travel” advisory, because of kidnappings and other crimes,...
AMERICAS
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
techstartups.com

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden warns: Governments are trying to weaken the encryption systems to get access to people’s personal messages

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden is back in the news. In September, Snowden warned people not to use ExpressVPN. “If you’re an ExpressVPN customer, you shouldn’t be,” Snowden said. The warning came after it was revealed that Daniel Gericke, CIO of ExpressVPN, is one of the three former U.S. intelligence operatives who agreed today not to fight charges they illegally helped UAE hack people.
TECHNOLOGY
CNN

Italian flight attendants strip off to protest working conditions

(CNN) — Italy's new national airline, ITA Airways, took to the skies last week, but all is not well on the ground of Italian aviation. Former Alitalia flight attendants protested this week against job losses and pay cuts in a particularly Italian way -- by taking their clothes off. At...
ADVOCACY

