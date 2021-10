MANHATTAN — Kansas State's Big 12 slide continued Saturday night with a third straight loss, this time to an Iowa State team that had not won in Manhattan since 2004. K-State took an early punch when Iowa State's Breece Hall scored on the game's first play, but still had a chance to tie it with a short field goal early in the second quarter. The miss from 33 yards was the beginning of the end for the Wildcats, who fell to 3-3 overall, 0-3 in the Big 12.

