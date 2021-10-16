Towson hands Rhode Island its 1st loss, earns 28-7 upset win

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hosted budget talks Sunday with two pivotal senator in hopes of resolving lingering disputes over Democrats’ long-stalled effort to craft an expansive social and environment measure. The White House said the session with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.,...
SANTA FE, N.M., Oct 24 (Reuters) - Alec Baldwin has been seen consoling the family of the cinematographer he accidentally killed on the set of his movie, as more reports emerged on Sunday of troubling practices during the filming of the Western "Rust". A distraught Baldwin was photographed outside a...
Led by an unlikely hero, the Atlanta Braves are heading back to a place that used to be so familiar to them. Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Braves to the biggest stage of all with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.
Federal agencies have approved booster shots for certain populations — but right now, who is eligible? Do you have to get the same vaccine you've already received?. TODAY tackled the topic during two segments on Friday morning. Who is eligible for a booster?. Previously, only Pfizer recipients who were over...
RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Saturday that the world's top oil exporter aims to reach "net zero" emissions of greenhouse gases, mostly produced by burning fossil fuels, by 2060 - 10 years later than the United States. He also said it would double the...
Finland’s leader says that the Turkish president’s decision to order that 10 foreign ambassadors be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist and human rights activist was a “regrettable situation.”
Victoria, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A tug boat spent the night fighting a container fire that broke out on Saturday on a cargo ship carrying mining chemicals off British Columbia, the Canadian Coast Guard said on Sunday, adding that it would continue to monitor the situation. Sixteen crew...
Richmond, Virginia (CNN) — Former President Barack Obama urged voters to shake off their exhaustion with politics during his first in-person foray onto the campaign trail in 2021, telling voters in Virginia, "we can't afford to be tired." Obama, in remarks supporting Virginia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe, lambasted his...
Brian Laundrie’s recovered remains – which have been described as "bones" by police – will undergo further examination after an autopsy failed to establish a cause or manner of death, a lawyer said. The remains of Laundrie, which were discovered Wednesday in a Florida park, will be forwarded to an...
