CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drag Race's Eureka O'Hara opens up about risky All Stars 6 move

By Priyanca Kumari, David Opie
digitalspy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuPaul's Drag Race and We're Here star Eureka O'Hara has spoken about their tribute to Divine. In an interview with Digital Spy, Eureka reflected on playing the drag icon in All Stars 6 Snatch Game and how it seemed like the judges didn't completely comprehend it. Eureka explained: "Some...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

If you haven't been keeping up with "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," hunty, where have you been? The over-the-top and utterly fabulous show just finished its sixth season on September 12 and it was everything. The queens pulled out all the stops as they battled it out for the coveted No. 1 spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" and the bragging rights that go with it. Of course, the cash prize of $100,0000 was nothing to sneeze at either.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Eureka O'hara
digitalspy.com

RuPaul's Drag Race UK judges join Celebrity Gogglebox special

This week's Celebrity Gogglebox just got even more fabulous. Channel 4 has announced that joining the cast of the special Stand Up To Cancer episode which airs this Friday (October 15) are RuPaul's Drag Race UK judges Michelle Visage and Graham Norton. Sharing the exciting news, the Gogglebox Twitter account...
TV SHOWS
Vulture

RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. Recap: Baby Steps

Have you ever had only one percent left on your phone and used it to delete a bunch of spam from your email, and then your phone died, and you were like, “Uh, why the fuck did I waste my one percent on spam and not, like, an Uber home from this dreadful party where no one even has a phone charger?” I feel like that is what using the inevitable double save that we were granted when Victoria Scone was sent home with an injury on such a mediocre lip sync as the one we saw this evening. It was like the producers knew they had it and just spent it at the first possible opportunity rather than saving it for two deserving queens or a barn burner of a lip sync that was so unforgettable both queens deserved to stay. That is not, however, what we got.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Opens Up About Playing Kate Bishop for Marvel

Marvel fans have been asking to see Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for quite a while now and, this November, their wishes will be granted. Bumblebee and Dickinson's Hailee Steinfeld will be starring alongside Jeremy Renner in Hawkeye on Disney+. The series will deal with Clint Barton effectively training and passing the Hawkeye torch to Kate Bishop, all during the Christmas season in New York City. With the series debut a little over a month away, its stars are starting to open up about what's in store.
MOVIES
Decider

Is There Such a Thing as Too Much ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

For the last year and a half, I’ve said “There’s no such thing as too much Drag Race” many, many times. “What else am I doing?” I’d add. That’s really the vibe, isn’t it? The world is terrible, we’re all in various stages of isolation, possibly working from home and spending most days—possibly weeks!—never putting on shoes. The RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise has been one of the only constants, and having new Drag Race content every week means that I always have something to look forward to. But… what if there actually is such a thing as too much Drag Race?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race#Camera#Digital Spy#Paramount
primetimer.com

Riverdale's K.J. Apa is lobbying to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race

In clips posted to TikTok, Apa shows off his feminine side as "Fifi." "I love watching RuPaul's Drag Race and I've told my agents I want to be on that show," Apa tells NME. "But at the same time, RuPaul's Drag Race and the characters on that show, they're the real deal, they're the most authentic. I don't think I'd be allowed on that show because I'm not the real deal. But why did I share Fifi with the world? Because it's not something that I feel like I need to hide. I am proud of Fifi. I really enjoy that (side of myself)."
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Former Casualty star Amanda Mealing opens up about adoption discovery

Former Casualty star Amanda Mealing has opened up about discovering she was adopted. The actress and director, 54, who is best known for playing Connie Beauchamp on the BBC soap and sister show Holby City, opened up about learning the news when she was 30. Appearing on yesterday's (October 20)...
CELEBRITIES
meaws.com

Here are the 25 most-followed “RuPaul’s Drag Race” queens on Instagram

RuPaul’s Drag Race has produced some fierce queens, and the show only seems to be raising the bar when it comes to talent as the seasons progress. Through all 13 seasons (and RPDR All Stars), these queens have shown what it takes to not only make it on the show, but continue their popularity well after their seasons aired.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘FBI’ Stars Open Up About that Exciting Crossover Moment

In September, “FBI” crossed over with the other two spin-off series in the franchise for an epic, all-out, global investigation. The three-hour crossover premiere included the first episode of Season 4 for the flagship show, Season 3 for the spin-off “FBI: Most Wanted” and the pilot episode of “FBI: International.” All three crews interacted with one another in some heartstopping and heartbreaking moments. And earlier this week, CBS re-aired the episode during its normal Tuesday timeslot.
TV SERIES
People

We're Here Stars Bob, Eureka and Shangela Made Season 2 a Family Affair: 'We're All We Really Got'

We're Here is back — about one year and a global pandemic later. With the necessary precautions in place, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela hit the road for season 2 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the process, they've continued changing the lives of LGBTQ people and allies across the United States, with a drag makeover and one fabulous drag show a week.
SPARTANBURG, SC
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who: Flux's Jodie Whittaker reveals her favourite guest star

Doctor Who: Flux is just around the corner, serving as the final series for Jodie Whittaker's Doctor before a couple of specials next year. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media, Jodie reflected on her favourite guest star from across her tenure. Unsurprisingly, she went for a British national treasure.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy