SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The competitiveness inside Notre Dame women's basketball coach Niele Ivey was put there by the woman she succeeded, Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw. The 44-year-old Ivey would like nothing better than to put the Fighting Irish back into the NCAA Tournament, which was pretty much an annual rite of March under McGraw. During her 32 years in South Bend, Notre Dame qualified for 26 NCAA tournaments, including 24 in a row, and McGraw's teams captured two championship rings in 2001 and 2018.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO