Kickball isn't just for elementary school recess. On Sunday, members of the Mid-Missouri Kickball League, a 21+ B.Y.O.B. fellowship of players, gathered in costumes to play in their fourth week while celebrating Halloween at the mid-Missouri kickball fields in Columbia. It wasn’t just an afternoon of competition though; members cheered together, drank together and celebrated a new proposal together.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO