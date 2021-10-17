CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Madison 19, Richmond 3

By XML Team Solutions
Titusville Herald
 7 days ago

JMU_Vanhorse 25 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 01:55. RUSHING_James Madison, Pe. Agyei-Obese 21-72, La. Palmer 6-24, Kr. Thornton 1-19, So. Vanhorse 1-4, Lo. Bryant Jr. 1-1,...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

sportswar.com

Actually richmond would be a match

Please change the name of the Conference if they do this, schools should be -- Stech 10/14/2021 12:35PM. I VCU meant Virginia Catholic University then they would be a shoe in. -- goldendomer 10/14/2021 2:19PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...
SPORTS
wsvaonline.com

James Madison women’s soccer gets blanked by Northeastern

The JMU women’s soccer team suffered a 1-0 loss at Northeastern on Sunday as the Dukes are now 4-7-1 and 1-2-0 in the CAA. The Huskies improve to 5-6-1 and 2-2-0 in league play. James Madison outshot NU 14-7 and they had 10 shots on goal compared to five for...
SOCCER
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon volleyball rallies, but falls short against James Madison

Elon University’s volleyball team (10-7) fell to the James Madison University Dukes (10-3) in a five set battle between the Colonial Athletic Association’s top teams on Oct. 9. After a rough start, losing the first two sets, the Phoenix rallied back to win the next two before ultimately falling in the final frame.
ELON, NC
abc17news.com

Ratke kicks 4 field goals, James Madison beats Spiders 19-3

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Ethan Ratke kicked a career-high four field goals and James Madison bounced back from its lone loss of the season with a 19-3 win over Richmond. Cole Johnson hit Solomon Vanhorse over the middle on a short pass and the running back went untouched into the end zone for a 25-yard score and a 10-0 first-quarter lead. Ratke added a 32-yard field goal for a 13-0 lead. Jake Larson kicked a 40-yard field goal to get the Spiders within 13-3 at halftime before Ratke added two more field goals in the third quarter.
RICHMOND, VA
Person
James Madison
locosports.info

Football: Tuscarora Graduate Daniel Smith Helps Villanova Overcome James Madison

Harrisonburg, Va. — Derrick Jerry photographed Villanova University’s football game against James Madison University in Harrisonburg on October 9 and posted this photo gallery with 300+ photos! Tuscarora graduate Daniel Smith went 16-for-26 for 258 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another 35 yards and a touchdown as the Wildcats came from behind to defeat the Dukes, 28-27.
HARRISONBURG, VA
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University volleyball wins to split weekend series with James Madison

Elon University’s volleyball team avenged its Oct. 9 loss against the James Madison University Dukes with a straight set victory on Sunday Oct. 10. The Phoenix fell behind 15-11 in the opening set but won 14 of the final 19 points to win it, 25-20. Elon kept its momentum going in the second set, racing out to a 19-10 lead en route to a 25-22 victory.
ELON, NC
dbknews.com

No. 8 Maryland field hockey stonewalls James Madison, 3-0

Emma DeBerdine charges down the pitch during Maryland field hockey's 3-0 win over James Madison on Oct. 10, 2021. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback) Three days after hitting the golden goal to send No. 8 Maryland field hockey out of Charlottesville, Virginia, victorious, Hope Rose was moving toward the post in the second quarter of the Terps’ match against James Madison on Sunday afternoon.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics#Curry#Avg#Passing27083 Comp Att#Sa#Madison Co
Delaware County Daily Times

Second-half shutout helps Villanova upset James Madison

At the home of a ranked, league opponent, with a halftime deficit, Villanova wasn’t exactly where it wanted to be on Saturday afternoon. From that challenge, the Wildcats’ defense more than rose to the occasion. Villanova pitched a second-half shutout, allowing the 11th ranked Wildcats to upset No. 3 James...
VILLANOVA, PA
bluehens.com

Field Hockey Game Preview: James Madison and William & Mary

.............................................................. » No. 20 Delaware (7-6) is coming off a 2-0 weekend with a pair of 3-2 wins at both Hofstra and Northeastern, extending its game winning streak to five. » Morgan Rigual earned CAA Co-Player of the Week honors after scoring two goals in the win against Hofstra. »...
SPORTS
wsvaonline.com

No. 23 James Madison plays American to a scoreless draw

The 23rd-ranked James Madison men’s soccer team returned home Tuesday night and played American University to a 0-0 draw at Sentara Park. It’s the first draw of the season for the Dukes as they are now 10-3-1 overall this season and the Eagles are 5-4-4. JMU outshot American 14-9 on...
SOCCER
Atlantic City Press

Locals help Villanova defense in upset over James Madison: College notebook

The Villanova University defense got some help from area football players in an upset win over the weekend. Junior linebacker Qwahsin Townsel, a St. Joseph High School graduate, made 11 tackles as the No. 11-ranked Wildcats knocked off No. 3 James Madison 28-27 on Saturday. DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) added a tackle, a pass breakup and a quarterback hit in the win.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Villanova secures huge win at James Madison, 28-27

Clinging to a one point lead in the fourth quarter, Villanova (4-0 overall, 2-0 CAA) began a drive at their own 20-yard line with 2:12 remaining and an opportunity to run down the clock to clinch a huge road win at James Madison (#3/#2 ranked, 4-1 overall, 2-1 CAA) on Saturday. On both first and second downs, the Cats kept the ball on the ground and picked up a total of five yards by putting the ball in the capable hands of running back Justin Covington. Daniel Smith gained four yards on a third down keeper to place the ball at the 'Nova 29 yard line in a 4th-and-one situation and a huge decision at the feet of Head Coach Mark Ferrante. Ferrante decided to go for it on fourth down knowing that one yard is all that stood between the Cats and a road win with big-time implications in both the CAA and across FCS football. Covington was again trusted as the ball carrier and he delivered by surging ahead for two yards and the first down. Victory formation followed and the Cats headed home to the Main Line with a 28-27 win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily News-Record

Halftime Report: JMU-Richmond

RICHMOND – At halftime, James Madison leads Richmond 13-3 at Robins Stadium. Wide receiver Kris Thornton and linebacker Kelvin Azanama have played well for the Dukes, with Thornton tallying six catches for 78 yards and Azanama racking up three tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss during the first half. Here are a few other observations from the first 30 minutes:
RICHMOND, VA
wsvaonline.com

James Madison Volleyball completes sweep of William & Mary

The James Madison volleyball team beat William & Mary in three sets on Sunday (25-19, 25-7, 25-18) to complete a weekend sweep of the Tribe. JMU is now 12-4 overall and 6-2 in the CAA. The Dukes hit .230 for the match and held William & Mary to a negative...
VOLLEYBALL
waxahachietx.com

Maypearl defense outlasts James Madison

Coming off of a district win over Life Oak Cliff, the Maypearl Panthers defeated the James Madison Trojans on Friday, 21-8. Once again, the Panthers’ defense proved itself by not allowing the Trojans a single offensive touchdown. The only points scored by the Trojans came from a pick-six early in the first half.
MAYPEARL, TX
INFORUM

James Madison athletic director holds FBS cards close

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Jeff Bourne must be a good poker player. At a press conference scheduled to promote the beginning of basketball season, the James Madison athletic director fielded a barrage of questions Thursday about the possibility of the Dukes leaving the Colonial Athletic Association and the Football Championship Subdivision to join a Football Bowl Subdivision conference. Bourne didn't tip his hand as to what the future might hold for one of the top programs in the FCS.
COLLEGE SPORTS
vucommodores.com

Vanderbilt Defeats Richmond

CARY, N.C. – — The Vanderbilt baseball claimed an 8-4 victory over Richmond on Saturday morning at the USA Baseball Training Complex in a fall exhibition matchup. The two teams traded runs throughout the early parts of the seven-inning contest, resulting in a 3-3 tie after four innings of play. The Commodores scored three in the sixth to seize control en route to earning the 8-4 win.
COLLEGE SPORTS

