James Madison 19, Richmond 3

Clinging to a one point lead in the fourth quarter, Villanova (4-0 overall, 2-0 CAA) began a drive at their own 20-yard line with 2:12 remaining and an opportunity to run down the clock to clinch a huge road win at James Madison (#3/#2 ranked, 4-1 overall, 2-1 CAA) on Saturday. On both first and second downs, the Cats kept the ball on the ground and picked up a total of five yards by putting the ball in the capable hands of running back Justin Covington. Daniel Smith gained four yards on a third down keeper to place the ball at the 'Nova 29 yard line in a 4th-and-one situation and a huge decision at the feet of Head Coach Mark Ferrante. Ferrante decided to go for it on fourth down knowing that one yard is all that stood between the Cats and a road win with big-time implications in both the CAA and across FCS football. Covington was again trusted as the ball carrier and he delivered by surging ahead for two yards and the first down. Victory formation followed and the Cats headed home to the Main Line with a 28-27 win.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO