N. Illinois 34, Bowling Green 26

TROY, N.Y. – Senior Nathan Burke scored two goals, including the overtime-winner to lead the Bowling Green State University men's hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), in non-league action at the Houston Field House on Saturday night. With the win, the Falcons improve to 1-0-1 on the young season, while the Engineers drop to 0-1-1. Burke broke a 2-2 tie at 1:40 of the extra session, deking his way past a pair of RPI defenders and slipping a backhanded shot past Engineers graduate student netminderLinden Marshall (Victoria, BC / Trail Smoke Eaters) for his second goal of the night. The 3-on-3 tally drew a lone assist from freshman blueliner Eric Parker (Calgary, AB / Okotoks).
