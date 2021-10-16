N. Illinois 34, Bowling Green 26

In a game that many had labeled as a possible slipup for Bowling Green, Louisville almost pulled it off, eventually going down 22-12 to the MAC Conference leaders. Louisville looked for all the world like they might take down the Falcons as they put together a very nice sequence for a try within the first three minutes. The Cardinals exposed Bowling Green out wide and put Chris Reithmeier in at the corner for a 5-0 lead. Cruelly, Reithmeier would leave the field ten minutes later with a high ankle sprain, and while freshman AJ Ayres did very well in his stead, Louisville had lost an experienced try-scorer in a crucial game.

