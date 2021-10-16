CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samford 27, Wofford 24

By XML Team Solutions
Titusville Herald
 7 days ago

SAM_Welch 2 run (Williams kick), 12:25. SAM_Smith 7 pass from Welch (Williams kick), 01:23. RUSHING_Samford, Ja. Stanton 12-130, Li. Welch 8-39, Mo. Washington 2-19, Jo. Jiles 3-6. Wofford, Ir. Mulligan...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Titusville Herald

Norfolk St. 45, Howard 31

NORF_Felton 7 pass from Carter (Nardone kick), 01:53. NORF_Ruffin 4 blocked punt return (Nardone kick), 10:49. HOW_Wheeler 96 kickoff return (Woodson kick), 13:17. HOW_McDonald 31 pass from Williams (Woodson kick), 04:26. NORF_Brent 57 run (Nardone kick), 01:33. NORFHOW. First downs2418. Rushes-yards41-20432-204 Passing332173. Comp-Att-Int26-29-014-23-2 Return Yards126157. Punts-Avg.1-25.03-21.7. Fumbles-Lost2-10-0 Penalty-Yards4-353-16 Time of...
SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angry Tennessee fan holding a boot goes viral during Alabama game

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said after the Tennessee Game

Alabama and Tennessee will met for the 104th time on Saturday evening. Coming in, the Crimson Tide led the all-time series, 58-37-8 (57-38-7 NCAA), including a 10-4 (9-4 NCAA) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was 16-1 for his career against UT, including a perfect 14-0 mark with the Crimson Tide.
ALABAMA STATE
State
Washington State
WLTX.com

Furman's offense comes alive as the Paladins defeat Wofford 42-20

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Devin Wynn rushed for 204 yards and scored three touchdowns as Furman defeated Wofford 42-20. The Paladins climbed out of a 10-0 hole with a 21-point second quarter and outscored Wofford 21-3 after halftime to win going away. Freshman Jace Wilson made his...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Gwinnett Daily Post

Record-setting Fred Payton, Gwinnett grads lead Mercer past Wofford

Gwinnett grads played key roles Saturday in the Mercer football team’s 45-14 victory over visiting Wofford. Former Parkview and Peachtree Ridge quarterback Fred Payton completed 19 of 28 passes for a school-record 357 yards and three touchdowns, two to Greater Atlanta Christian grad Ty James. James’ two receiving TDs tied a school record and his 157 receiving yards were the second-most in school history. Mill Creek grad Parker Wroble had three catches for 80 yards.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
audacy.com

Furman downs Wofford in "Battle Of I-85"

Furman dropped Wofford 42-20 in the latest installment of a rivalry that dates back to 1889. The Terriers jumped out to a 10-0 lead and had a 17-7 advantage in the second quarter. Furman responded with the next three touchdowns for a 28-17 lead in the third quarter. After a Wofford field goal, the Paladins added two more touchdowns for the final margin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Go Blue Ridge

Mountaineers Baseball Split with Wofford on Saturday

BOONE, N.C. - App State baseball split a fall doubleheader against Wofford on Saturday. "Overall, we did a really good job on the mound in game one and even early into game two," head coach Kermit Smith said. "I'm proud of our offense early today. I think through the first seven innings, we were really complete and were just a couple of hits from putting up some good numbers. All and all, it's just good to get out there and compete against somebody else."
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Heights Herald

Lady Toppers close out strong fall season at Samford Round Robin

The Lady Toppers successfully closed out their fall season this past weekend at the Samford Round Robin in Birmingham, Alabama. WKU competed against the host Bulldogs as well as Memphis, Troy and UAB. The duo of Paola Cortez and Cora-Lynn von Dungern led the way in doubles play, finishing with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
East Tennessean

Volleyball faces loss to Wofford

After a win against Chattanooga, the ETSU volleyball team faced an unfortunate defeat by Wofford in the first conference road game ETSU volleyball has lost this fall. The first set of the match saw a strong start from ETSU’s team. Sara Esposito (Pianigia, Venezia, Italy), Lundyn Coffman (Nolensville, Tenn.) and Josannah Vazquez (Mansfield, Texas) all achieved kills. Vazquez especially performed well, achieving four kills in the first set. An ace in the set was contributed by both Caroline Dykes (Flower Mound, Texas) and Taylor Roberts (Sneads, Fla.).
SPORTS
Shelby Reporter

Pelham resident, Samford professor honored with ‘Professor of the Game’ title

PELHAM – Pelham resident Courtney Haun received a significant honor at the Samford University vs. East Tennessee State University football game on Sept. 25. Haun, an assistant professor and director of Samford University’s Healthcare Administration Undergraduate Program, was nominated by one of her students to receive the title of “Professor of the Game.” The title is given to a school professor during one of the football games to highlight the hard work and dedication the individual puts into their job every day.
PELHAM, AL
FanSided

College football power rankings Week 9: Alabama, Ohio State flex their dominance

Updated college football power rankings entering Week 9 sees Alabama and Ohio State assert their dominance and Penn State and Oklahoma State faltered. Georgia had the week off but they’ll remain the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25. The only question about this team is who is going to be the starting quarterback when they get to the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. Stetson Bennett has played well with JT Daniels recovering from injury. Should Kirby Smart mess with the chemistry of this team and bench Bennett for Daniels? Georgia can win with either because of the nation’s best defense but it’s undeniable Daniels brings a higher ceiling to the offense, which will be needed when they face Alabama for the SEC title and in the playoff.
ALABAMA STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Samford's Williams makes go-ahead field goal with 1:38 left

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Zach Williams kicked a 38-yard field goal with 1:38 left and Walker Gliarmis missed a 41-yarder at the buzzer as Samford held off Wofford 27-24 on Saturday. Gliarmis made a 31-yard field goal to tie it at 24 with 4:43 left. Jay Stanton rushed 12 times...
SPORTS

