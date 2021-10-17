CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Pre season rankings

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

I am looking at the Athlon Sports pre season magazine and what a...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Bringing In Notable WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy faces backlash from Alabama, Tennessee fans

Greg McElroy was the subject of criticism from both Alabama and Tennessee fans on Saturday, and appeared to spend part of halftime reading about it on social media. Fans in particular pointed out McElroy’s analysis on ESPN of a sideline play when Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr. was tackled several steps out of bounds by Jeremy Banks. Meanwhile, Alabama fans appeared to not appreciate how McElroy spoke of Tennessee in light of Alabama’s performance.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Wild#Athlon Sports#Parity#Unc#Ap Clemson
BamaCentral

What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said after the Tennessee Game

Alabama and Tennessee will met for the 104th time on Saturday evening. Coming in, the Crimson Tide led the all-time series, 58-37-8 (57-38-7 NCAA), including a 10-4 (9-4 NCAA) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was 16-1 for his career against UT, including a perfect 14-0 mark with the Crimson Tide.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angry Tennessee fan holding a boot goes viral during Alabama game

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bears Lose Star Player Before Game vs. Buccaneers

The Bears has suffered a significant loss to their defensive line just 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers game. The Chicago Bears have downgraded stud defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to “out” for Sunday’s game. Hicks is dealing with a groin injury. The Bears defensive lineman got hurt on the Chicago...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Michigan Band’s Shot At Ohio State Is Going Viral

When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy