Pre season rankings

College football fans, particularly the diehards of the SEC, can sometimes forget that the players are humans. This is especially true for kickers, who are expected to do their job and are only remembered when they don't do it, which is usually on the biggest stage - the end of the game.
Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
Greg McElroy was the subject of criticism from both Alabama and Tennessee fans on Saturday, and appeared to spend part of halftime reading about it on social media. Fans in particular pointed out McElroy’s analysis on ESPN of a sideline play when Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr. was tackled several steps out of bounds by Jeremy Banks. Meanwhile, Alabama fans appeared to not appreciate how McElroy spoke of Tennessee in light of Alabama’s performance.
Alabama and Tennessee will met for the 104th time on Saturday evening. Coming in, the Crimson Tide led the all-time series, 58-37-8 (57-38-7 NCAA), including a 10-4 (9-4 NCAA) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was 16-1 for his career against UT, including a perfect 14-0 mark with the Crimson Tide.
Nick Saban is notoriously short-tempered when it comes to media interactions. But during his press conference on Wednesday night, it appears one reporter may have found a soft spot with the Alabama head coach. Aaron Suttles, a Crimson Tide beat writer for The Athletic, asked Saban a question on Zoom...
Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 8. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 8 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
Jackson State and Deion Sanders are back in the top 25 while two other HBCUs are receiving votes in the national poll.
Virginia Tech seemed to have it all figured out when it hired Justin Fuente, who rebuilt the Memphis program, to replace legend Frank Beamer. Fast forward a few years, and after a solid start, Fuente’s tenure in Blacksburg has really hit the skids. After a 10-4 year in 2016 to...
Next week’s college football rankings will be impacted by the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ road loss to the Iowa State Cyclones, the Ole Miss Rebels’ home win over the LSU Tigers and the Oregon Ducks’ narrow road victory over the UCLA Bruins. As it is every week, we will see a...
The Bears has suffered a significant loss to their defensive line just 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers game. The Chicago Bears have downgraded stud defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to “out” for Sunday’s game. Hicks is dealing with a groin injury. The Bears defensive lineman got hurt on the Chicago...
When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
Oklahoma football fans are calling for Lincoln Riley’s job on message boards after a close call in Lawrence vs. the lowly Kansas Jayhawks. There are plenty of Oklahoma football fans getting big mad on the message boards about Lincoln Riley and the Sooners’ narrow victory over the awful Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence.
