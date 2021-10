Saturday’s game was a fork in the road moment for just how badly this season would fail to meet expectations. Lose, and you’re 3-4 with a tough five game stretch after the bye and all of a sudden wondering if you’ll even make a bowl game. Win, and you’re 4-3, and only need one more win to qualify for a bowl game, assuming that you’ll beat Wofford on November 20th. The stakes were equally important for Miami. They had their off week to prepare, had a new quarterback, and had every reason to try and save a season that arguably went off the rails more than the Tar Heels.

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO