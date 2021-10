I think it’s fair to say that Super League has been dominated by two clubs. Both St Helens and Leeds have won eight Grand Finals whilst the Saints claimed the inaugural Super League title with a first-place finish in 1996. The reigning Champions also have more Grand Final appearances to their name than anyone else whilst Leeds have the best Old Trafford record with an 80%-win rate at the Theatre of Dreams.

RUGBY ・ 7 DAYS AGO