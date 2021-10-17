CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Precautionary boil advisory in North Park expected to remain in effect until Monday

By Aaron Chatman
 7 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility states the boil advisory in North Park is expected to remain in effect until at least Monday.

Officials say recent water samples did not pass a series of water quality tests. They tell us that two consecutive days of clean test results are required before the boil advisory can be lifted.

The EWSU is recommending people continue to boil water for cooking and drinking.

