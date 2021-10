The Cleveland Cavaliers and point guard Collin Sexton failed to come to terms on a contract extension Monday, but it wasn't because of the 22-year-old's contract demands. According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, Sexton's camp had hoped to receive a contract offer in the range of $100 million, but they were never stuck on that number. Sexton was reportedly willing to take less money, but the two sides couldn't come to an agreement.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO