South Carolina’s offense had loads of problems on offense against Vanderbilt with 4 turnovers by midway through the fourth quarter. That didn’t include a Luke Doty play near the end of the first half when it appeared to be a fumble, then was reviewed, and ultimately ruled intentional grounding. While Jaheim Bell had a huge touchdown early in the game, he fumbled in the second half, to help setup another Vanderbilt touchdown. The Commodores also scored twice off those turnovers.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO