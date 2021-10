In a sweet treat for kids across America, Dr. Anthony Fauci gave the greenlight to outdoor trick-or-treating on Halloween this year while appearing on CNN Sunday. Candy hunters and their families, however, are still urged to heed standard safety protocol in the fight against COVID-19. Whether you'll be walking from house to house or passing out candy this year, Dr. Gary Kirkilas, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, offered easy do's and don'ts for staying safe on the spookiest night of the year.

