Covid and hospital treatments

By David Wurm, Fairbanks
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 8 days ago

To the editor: The article, “Nurse Chronicles Experience of Dying Covid Patients” (Sept. 29) was troubling. Two acquaintances passed away at FMH with Covid recently. One fully vaccinated. It sounds like hospital treatment for severe Covid patients is mostly palliative, providing oxygen (perhaps on a ventilator) and morphine for...

firstforwomen.com

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

Keck Medicine of USC treatment plan significantly reduces hospitalizations and deaths of liver and kidney transplant recipients with COVID-19

Newswise — LOS ANGELES — Liver and kidney transplant recipients have a higher risk of severe COVID-19 and/or death should they become infected because the medication they take to ensure a successful transplant suppresses their immune systems. Keck Hospital of USC performs some 300 liver and kidney transplants each year,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Bill Clinton discharged from hospital after treatment for infection

Former President Bill Clinton was discharged from a Southern California hospital Sunday morning, the physician overseeing the doctors treating him said. The former president was admitted for a non-COVID-related infection earlier this week. Dr. Alpesh Amin, executive director of hospital medicine at UC Irvine Health, said in a statement that...
POTUS
WSFA

Jackson Hospital expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jackson Hospital has partnered with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatments at its main location. The hospital says it’s expanding access to the treatment at 2024 Chestnut St. Once fully...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WCBD Count on 2

Hospital officials report high success rate for monoclonal antibody treatment in COVID-19 patients

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials at Trident Medical Center report success with the administration of monoclonal antibody treatments in the fight against COVID-19. Trident Medical Center began offering the treatment in December and since, more than 1,200 newly diagnosed patients have received it. Hospital officials say the treatment is working as intended by reducing […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
People

Dad with COVID — Whose Family Tried 169 Hospitals Before Finding Treatment — Is Recovering at Home

A Florida father of six, whose family reached out to 169 hospitals before finally finding life-saving care for his serious case of COVID, is home from the hospital. Earlier this year, Robby Walker contracted COVID on a family trip, and developed pneumonia in both lungs. He was not vaccinated. His wife Susan Walker told CNN that he was in "dire need" of ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) treatment but "all the [hospital] beds were taken up by COVID victims also getting" treated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients may have paid up to $4,000 in out-of-pocket costs despite insurance company waivers for virus-related treatment, study finds

Despite waivers implemented by insurance companies for treatment related to COVID-19 for much of 2020, some hospitalized patients still paid thousands in out-of-pocket costs, a new study finds. When the pandemic struck last year, insurance companies waived a majority of costs related to the virus in a show of both...
PUBLIC HEALTH
themontynews

Saint Peter’s University Hospital Earns National Recognition for Stroke Treatment

Saint Peter’s University Hospital Earns National Recognition for Stroke Treatment. Saint Peter’s University Hospital, a member of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
HEALTH SERVICES
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

When you're sick or injured, treatment that addresses your symptoms can't come quickly enough. For many people, relief comes in the form of prescription medication, which can help treat uncomfortable symptoms and get you back on your feet again sooner. And while many patients trust that the medicine their doctor is prescribing will offer significant benefits, in the case of one prescription medication, taking it as directed could be deadly. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication over the serious health risks it may pose to consumers, and experts are telling those who take it to stop immediately. Read on to discover if your prescription is affected and what to do if you have this medication at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
101 WIXX

Hunger-striking former Georgian leader needs hospital treatment -doctor

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Jailed former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on a hunger strike, needs treatment in hospital as his condition is worsening, his personal doctor was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on Sunday. The pro-Western politician, who declared a hunger strike on Oct. 1, was...
WORLD
San Angelo LIVE!

Feds Approve Covid Booster Shots for Nursing Home Residents & Workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) released the following statement in response to the recommendations by the CDC as well as the FDA to approve booster shots of the Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines for certain individuals, including residents and health care workers in long term care. The following statement is attributable to Dr. David Gifford, chief medical officer of AHCA/NCAL: “Once again, we appreciate the FDA and CDC for thoroughly examining the data and following the science to help protect Americans,…
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH

