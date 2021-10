(WXYZ) — With the winter months approaching and gas prices increasing, people across the U.S. are concerned about rising heating bills. In fact, nearly half of households across the country rely on natural gas for heat, and as per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average cost for those homes is expected to rise by 30% to $746 for October-to-March compared to the same period last year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO