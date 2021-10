The city’s police watchdog has recommended the NYPD discipline 65 cops for misconduct during the protests that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota. The Civilian Complaint Review Board called Monday for the NYPD to impose the highest form of discipline available — known as charges and specifications — against 37 officers for misconduct during the protests that swept the city after Floyd was killed by Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020. If found guilty after an administrative trial, those officers can face loss of vacation days, suspension or termination. The CCRB recommended another 28 officers face discipline through additional training or loss of vacation days.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO