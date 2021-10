As this piece is being written, the LSU Tigers and Ed Orgeron lead the Florida Gators in the second quarter, 21-6. That’s a hugely surprising score. If it holds, maybe Coach O can keep the wolves at bay in Baton Rouge and avoid being fired this year. Orgeron would likely need to pick up at least a few other quality wins if he wants to have another season. Being realistic: He is fighting an uphill battle. The odds of staying at LSU for 2022 are still not on his side, even with a possible win over Florida. (We’ll see how the second half unfolds.)

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO