Be flexible in your plans. I have learned to embrace the saying “expect the unexpected” because it really is the essence of running a restaurant group. You never know when you are going to be down a cook, get an unexpected rush or have an essential piece of equipment break on you in the middle of dinner service. Sometimes all three can happen at the same time, which is why you need to be flexible in your plans but also in your role. If we need someone in the back cooking and my team is strapped, I am back there cooking. If we have a back-up of drinks and no free hands, I am running drinks. You have to be able to adapt to the situation you are in and just go with the flow of the night depending on what needs to get done.

