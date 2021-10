Inter Miami, clinging to playoff hopes and playing with a depleted roster, went down early on the road against the New York Red Bulls and fell short 1-0 on Saturday night. It was Miami’s fifth loss in a row and third straight by a 1-0 score. The team, which has the fewest goals in the league, has been outscored 12-1 over the past five games and its only shot on target came in the 96th minute.

