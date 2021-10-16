CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State basketball reportedly set to take on SEC program in preseason scrimmage

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Ohio State basketball team will be coming to a court, television, and streaming device near you sooner than you think. That means there are typically some so-called “secret scrimmages” that take place among the Division I teams. Gone are the days of the exhibition games between college programs and teams like Athletes in Action. You have to play against another college basketball team and they aren’t typically publicized.

Oct 7, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann speaks to the media during Big Ten Media Day at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

However, if you do a little digging, getting a list of these scrimmages isn’t too hard to figure out. In the past, Ohio State has scrimmaged against the likes of Villanova and Louisville in the preseason, so it’s not like Chris Holtmann has gone out and looked to take on the local NAIA school.

This year, according to a list compiled by Stadium, that not-so-secret, super-secret scrimmage will reportedly be against Ole Miss in Nashville, Tennessee next Sunday, October 24.

We’re sure some of the news of what happens with that game will leak out as usual, and when it does we’ll have whatever spies are there to give some intel. In the meantime, if you are curious about the complete list of scrimmages that are occurring across the landscape of college football, you can visit Watchstadium.com and get a look.

