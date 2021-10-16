CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Jordan Battle with a massive PICK SIX to extend its lead

By Stacey Blackwood
 7 days ago
Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

No. 5 Alabama extends its lead on the Mississippi State Bulldogs courtesy of Jordan Battle’s interception returned for a touchdown!

This is Alabama’s second interception of the contest and we are still in the first quarter.

Alabama has been willing to sacrifice the underneath routes from the Mike Leach Air Raid offense early on but has made Rogers pay when he tries to throw down the field.

The Alabama defense has started this game off with the right intensity, hopefully, they can keep this effort for the entire contest.

