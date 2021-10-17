CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

A Spooktacular Hocus Pocus Gender Reveal Party!

By Michele
themainstreetmouse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSistas… Tis Time! (Said in my best Winifred Sanderson voice) It’s the season of the witch for Hocus Pocus fans everywhere! Each year at this time, I’m on the lookout for fun Hocus Pocus merchandise, recipes, fun ideas and more. “Witch” brings me to this fabulous party idea… see what I...

www.themainstreetmouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

PHOTOS: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Eerily Brought to Life From ALL Angles

It’s just a little Hocus Pocus… 2!! The growing set in northern New England grows to a small village and only seems real from certain sides. Photographer Luna Moon Gothic was on hand to see the Hocus Pocus 2 (2022) set from various, close-up angles giving us a sense of the Salem-esque village combined with Disney’s famous movie magic.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Arkansas State
whatsupnewp.com

Hocus Pocus 2 begins filming in Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Film & TV Office announced today that the Disney+ sequel to the beloved 1993 film, Hocus Pocus, began filming in Rhode Island on October 18, 2021, until the end of the year. The highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 is set for a 2022 debut. Bette Midler (The...
MOVIES
allears.net

An Iconic Hocus Pocus Costume is On Display in Disney Springs!

Disney has been celebrating Halloween since August with an After Hours event, special food, and themed merchandise. We’ve see a lot of Hocus Pocus related things — like a pair of Crocs, fun collectibles, and even cupcakes. And, there is another amazing Hocus Pocus item that will make you run amuck in Disney World!
LIFESTYLE
themainstreetmouse.com

Releasing TODAY! The Haunted Mansion Warmer & Wax from Scentsy!

Attention theme park fans, a spooktacular new warmer is releasing today from Scentsy! Oh yes, it’s a Haunted Mansion release! Here’s the scoop!. Disney The Haunted Mansion – Scentsy Warmer and Disney The Haunted Mansion: Three Thumbs Up – Scentsy Bar. When: Starting between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. PT Monday,...
SHOPPING
GeekTyrant

Watch The Sanderson Sisters React To HOCUS POCUS Videos

PattyCake Production has brought back the Sanderson sisters to see how they would react to fan videos about the iconic trio. Watch them react to several covers of “I Put A Spell On You” and “Come Little Children” as well as other fan creations like making their spell book out of cake or the sisters themselves out of food. The women they got do a fantastic job, I especially love Mary and her funny quips, though the line of the video goes to Sarah who, upon seeing a video of the three sisters young and beautiful, points out to Winnifred that she was never that pretty. Like their other videos, the production quality is great, especially the costuming and make up. Any fan of Hocus Pocus should enjoy this video, especially during October.
SISTERS, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Joe Kelley
Elite Daily

10 Hocus Pocus-Inspired Recipes on TikTok That’ll Put A Spell On Your Halloween Party

With witches, talking black cats, undead ex-boyfriends, and a black flame candle, there’s no denying Hocus Pocus is one of the best Halloween movies to watch during the spooky season. In fact, you may have watched it once or twice already with your ghoulfriends, but there’s always a chance to watch it once more before Oct. 31. While you’re getting cozy for a movie night at home, you can serve up some delicious on-theme snacks by getting inspiration from these Hocus Pocus-inspired recipes on TikTok.
RECIPES
themainstreetmouse.com

Make Hocus Pocus JELL-O Shots at your Halloween Party

It’s October and that means that Halloween excitement is underway! It’s time to pull out all of our pumpkin decor, start looking for costumes, and maybe even plan an upcoming Halloween party. While browsing online for all things that go with the spooky season, I found something interesting. Being a huge Hocus Pocus fan, this party idea caught my eye… Hocus Pocus Jell-O shots! Not only do they sound good, they are absolutely adorable! Here is all you need to know courtesy of simplisticallyliving.com!
FOOD & DRINKS
Elite Daily

These Hocus Pocus Candles Are Each Inspired By A Different Sanderson Sister

Spooky season just got better with new spellbinding decorations that have arrived just in time for all your upcoming festivities. Freeform partnered with Ryan Porter’s Candier to drop Hocus Pocus-themed candles that are absolutely perfect to light while you celebrate the iconic Disney film during Freeform's annual "31 Nights of Halloween" movie marathon. These Hocus Pocus candles for Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” are hauntingly perfect.
LIFESTYLE
themainstreetmouse.com

Spooky AND Cute Mickey Halloween Donuts!

Boo to You! Here’s another fun Halloween recipe courtesy of Disney Family!. Looking for something spooktacular to make for a last-minute Halloween treat? These festive Mickey donuts are frightfully easy to create to satisfy any sweet tooth. A spider, ghost, pumpkin, and bat never looked so adorable (and delicious)!. Ingredients.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hocus Pocus#Gender Reveal Party
themainstreetmouse.com

TOKYOPOP Teams up With Cracker Barrel for Disney Manga in Stores!

The comments across social media for this announcement have been mixed, as it truly was an unexpected collaboration. At this point, I think you can say that the Cracker Barrel really does have a little something for everyone. Michele Atwood is the Owner/Editor of The Main Street Mouse and it’s...
BUSINESS
themainstreetmouse.com

New Hocus Pocus Glasses and Mug at BoxLunch

Listen up Hocus Pocus fans! There is still time to order some Sanderson Sisters merchandise this Halloween season! BoxLunch has some fun Hocus Pocus kitchen items that might be perfect for you! Take a look!. 300 years trapped in the underworld will definitely work up a witch’s thirst! Have a...
FOOD & DRINKS
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel Adds To Cast, Starts Production

Hocus Pocus 2 is getting its mojo on. The much-anticipated sequel to the hit 1993 feature this week started shooting in Providence, R.I., according to The Hollywood Reporter, and has also signed Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War) to play an undisclosed role alongside the witchy Sanderson Sisters. To the delight...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy