A Spooktacular Hocus Pocus Gender Reveal Party!

PattyCake Production has brought back the Sanderson sisters to see how they would react to fan videos about the iconic trio. Watch them react to several covers of “I Put A Spell On You” and “Come Little Children” as well as other fan creations like making their spell book out of cake or the sisters themselves out of food. The women they got do a fantastic job, I especially love Mary and her funny quips, though the line of the video goes to Sarah who, upon seeing a video of the three sisters young and beautiful, points out to Winnifred that she was never that pretty. Like their other videos, the production quality is great, especially the costuming and make up. Any fan of Hocus Pocus should enjoy this video, especially during October.

SISTERS, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO