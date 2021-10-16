Henry Joel Darnell

Brandon “Big Sexy” Perry, 29, of Cleveland, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. Big Sexy, where do we begin? To know him was to love him. He touched so many people with his positive presence. He loved anything Tennessee Vols, campfires, being...
Robert Henry Burgiss, 78, of Cleveland, died on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in a Chattanooga Hospital. Survivors and arrangements will be announced by Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services, North Ocoee Chapel.
Bethel—Henry L. Holmes (a.k.a. “Chick”) passed away at his Bethel home early on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. He was born on June 18, 1939 in Plymouth, Mass., to Lawrence and Florence (Murphy) Holmes. Henry lived for on the South Shore of Massachusetts for many years, before relocating to Vermont. Henry married Sandra (Newcity) Holmes on October 7, 1968. Henry was […]
Doris A. Massey, 87, of Cleveland, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the family residence. The Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services, North Ocoee Chapel, will announce survivors and funeral arrangements.
S. T. Eugene Howard, 80, of Cleveland, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in a Chattanooga health care facility. The Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services Wildwood Chapel will announce survivors and funeral arrangements.
“They have been asking for years for somebody to open a sit-down restaurant in the West End, but nobody would. I felt like if I did it first, and I am successful at it, then other people will come after me.”. — Darnell Ferguson. Work on Ferguson’s Tha Drippin Crab...
“Success can be defined in a multitude of ways, but in franchising success is about being the right kind of person who makes the right kinds of decisions that help those in their sphere of influence become the right kind of people.” — Jerry Darnell. On Sunday night, October 10,...
From 4 to 6 p.m. today, Lee University will present its 15th annual Walking Tour of Historic Fort Hill Cemetery. Led by Lee University history major and volunteers, the lives of 19th and early 20th centuries Cleveland residents will be introduced. Local performers will be dressed in period costume. The individuals to be portrayed will be Julius and Matilda Raht, Edwin and Anna Plummer Delany, Pleasant and Caroline Vance Craigmiles, Nathaniel Grant, Dr. William and Annie Taylor Schultz, James Anderson Hoxworth, the Rev. James and Katie May Knapp Pogue, Abraham and Charlotte Lee Wolbach, Herman J. and Henrietta Kuhlmann Schrader, Edward Christian, and Augusta Ruth Wagner.
Comments / 0