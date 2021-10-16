CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Henry Joel Darnell

Cleveland Daily Banner
 7 days ago

Henry Joel Darnell, 62, passed away at a local nursing home on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. He was born Nov. 23, 1958, to the...

clevelandbanner.com

Cleveland Daily Banner

Brandon “Big Sexy” Perry

Brandon “Big Sexy” Perry, 29, of Cleveland, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. Big Sexy, where do we begin? To know him was to love him. He touched so many people with his positive presence. He loved anything Tennessee Vols, campfires, being...
CLEVELAND, TN
Cleveland Daily Banner

Robert Henry Burgiss

Robert Henry Burgiss, 78, of Cleveland, died on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in a Chattanooga Hospital. Survivors and arrangements will be announced by Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services, North Ocoee Chapel.
CLEVELAND, TN
ourherald.com

Henry Holmes

Bethel—Henry L. Holmes (a.k.a. “Chick”) passed away at his Bethel home early on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. He was born on June 18, 1939 in Plymouth, Mass., to Lawrence and Florence (Murphy) Holmes. Henry lived for on the South Shore of Massachusetts for many years, before relocating to Vermont. Henry married Sandra (Newcity) Holmes on October 7, 1968. Henry was […]
Cleveland Daily Banner

Anton Dichinskaya

Anton Dichinskaya, 68, of Cleveland, died on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at his home. Companion Funeral Home has charge of these arrangements.
CLEVELAND, TN
#Church Of God#The Church Of God Faith#Davis Painting#Companion Funeral Home
Cleveland Daily Banner

Doris A. Massey

Doris A. Massey, 87, of Cleveland, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the family residence. The Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services, North Ocoee Chapel, will announce survivors and funeral arrangements.
CLEVELAND, TN
Cleveland Daily Banner

S. T. Eugene Howard

S. T. Eugene Howard, 80, of Cleveland, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in a Chattanooga health care facility. The Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services Wildwood Chapel will announce survivors and funeral arrangements.
CLEVELAND, TN
foodanddine.com

Darnell Ferguson’s Tha Drippin Crab opens today in Russell

“They have been asking for years for somebody to open a sit-down restaurant in the West End, but nobody would. I felt like if I did it first, and I am successful at it, then other people will come after me.”. — Darnell Ferguson. Work on Ferguson’s Tha Drippin Crab...
RESTAURANTS
Cleveland Daily Banner

Cynthia Fraley

Cynthia Fraley, 38, of Chattanooga, died on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her home. Companion Funeral Home has charge of these arrangements.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
franchising.com

The Franchising Community Mourns the Loss of Jerry Darnell

“Success can be defined in a multitude of ways, but in franchising success is about being the right kind of person who makes the right kinds of decisions that help those in their sphere of influence become the right kind of people.” — Jerry Darnell. On Sunday night, October 10,...
BUSINESS
Cleveland Daily Banner

Spirits, Legends and Lore —

The thrill of a good ghost story awaits those attending the annual Spirits, Legends and Lore on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Cleveland on the Courthouse Square. The event is free and …
CLEVELAND, TN
Cleveland Daily Banner

Doreen Reno

Doreen Reno, 62, of Apison, died on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her home. Companion Funeral Home has charge of these arrangements.
APISON, TN
Cleveland Daily Banner

Fort Hill Cemetery tours begin at 4 p.m. today

From 4 to 6 p.m. today, Lee University will present its 15th annual Walking Tour of Historic Fort Hill Cemetery. Led by Lee University history major and volunteers, the lives of 19th and early 20th centuries Cleveland residents will be introduced. Local performers will be dressed in period costume. The individuals to be portrayed will be Julius and Matilda Raht, Edwin and Anna Plummer Delany, Pleasant and Caroline Vance Craigmiles, Nathaniel Grant, Dr. William and Annie Taylor Schultz, James Anderson Hoxworth, the Rev. James and Katie May Knapp Pogue, Abraham and Charlotte Lee Wolbach, Herman J. and Henrietta Kuhlmann Schrader, Edward Christian, and Augusta Ruth Wagner.
CLEVELAND, TN

