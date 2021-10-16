Kennith Ray Chastain

From 4 to 6 p.m. today, Lee University will present its 15th annual Walking Tour of Historic Fort Hill Cemetery. Led by Lee University history major and volunteers, the lives of 19th and early 20th centuries Cleveland residents will be introduced. Local performers will be dressed in period costume. The individuals to be portrayed will be Julius and Matilda Raht, Edwin and Anna Plummer Delany, Pleasant and Caroline Vance Craigmiles, Nathaniel Grant, Dr. William and Annie Taylor Schultz, James Anderson Hoxworth, the Rev. James and Katie May Knapp Pogue, Abraham and Charlotte Lee Wolbach, Herman J. and Henrietta Kuhlmann Schrader, Edward Christian, and Augusta Ruth Wagner.

CLEVELAND, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO