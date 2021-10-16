CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennith Ray Chastain

Cleveland Daily Banner
 7 days ago

Kennith Ray Chastain, 73, of Old Fort, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the family residence. Kennith was born in Cleveland. He was the son of the late Edna Mae Horn Chastain and Eli Chastain. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Quentin...

clevelandbanner.com

Cleveland Daily Banner

CLEVELAND, TN
Cleveland Daily Banner

Robert Henry Burgiss

Robert Henry Burgiss, 78, of Cleveland, died on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in a Chattanooga Hospital. Survivors and arrangements will be announced by Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services, North Ocoee Chapel.
CLEVELAND, TN
Cleveland Daily Banner

Doris A. Massey

Doris A. Massey, 87, of Cleveland, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the family residence. The Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services, North Ocoee Chapel, will announce survivors and funeral arrangements.
CLEVELAND, TN
yourvalley.net

Harold Ray Compau

Harold, after 6 years of Park Hosting at Estrella Mt. Park in Goodyear with his wife Shirley, bought a home in Sun City Oct. 2008. There he started more volunteering with his TCA, at Boswell Hospital and for Sun Health. Harold played golf on the Quail Run Men’s League. Only...
SUN CITY, AZ
Cleveland Daily Banner

Cynthia Fraley

Cynthia Fraley, 38, of Chattanooga, died on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her home. Companion Funeral Home has charge of these arrangements.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Cleveland Daily Banner

Doreen Reno

Doreen Reno, 62, of Apison, died on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her home. Companion Funeral Home has charge of these arrangements.
APISON, TN
Cleveland Daily Banner

Spirits, Legends and Lore —

The thrill of a good ghost story awaits those attending the annual Spirits, Legends and Lore on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Cleveland on the Courthouse Square. The event is free and …
CLEVELAND, TN
Cleveland Daily Banner

10-20 Church Activities

Prospect Church of God, 2220 Harrison Pike, will have a Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 31, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be face painting, lots of games with prizes, popcorn, cotton candy, slushies, and free treat bags for the kids. The evening will end with a hot dog and marshmallow roast.
CLEVELAND, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Cleveland Daily Banner

Fort Hill Cemetery tours begin at 4 p.m. today

From 4 to 6 p.m. today, Lee University will present its 15th annual Walking Tour of Historic Fort Hill Cemetery. Led by Lee University history major and volunteers, the lives of 19th and early 20th centuries Cleveland residents will be introduced. Local performers will be dressed in period costume. The individuals to be portrayed will be Julius and Matilda Raht, Edwin and Anna Plummer Delany, Pleasant and Caroline Vance Craigmiles, Nathaniel Grant, Dr. William and Annie Taylor Schultz, James Anderson Hoxworth, the Rev. James and Katie May Knapp Pogue, Abraham and Charlotte Lee Wolbach, Herman J. and Henrietta Kuhlmann Schrader, Edward Christian, and Augusta Ruth Wagner.
CLEVELAND, TN
Cleveland Daily Banner

Brandon ‘Big Sexy’ Perry

Brandon “Big Sexy” Perry, 29, of Cleveland, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. Born on Nov. 19, 1991, to Jennifer Perry, he was a native and lifelong resident of Bradley County and was a 2010 graduate of Bradley County High School. He was a member of Waterville Baptist Church and most recently attended the Church at Grace Point and was employed at H and K Perforated South.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN

