Kennith Ray Chastain, 73, of Old Fort, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the family residence. Kennith was born in Cleveland. He was the son of the late Edna Mae Horn Chastain and Eli Chastain. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Quentin...
Robert Henry Burgiss, 78, of Cleveland, died on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in a Chattanooga Hospital. Survivors and arrangements will be announced by Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services, North Ocoee Chapel.
Doris A. Massey, 87, of Cleveland, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the family residence. The Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services, North Ocoee Chapel, will announce survivors and funeral arrangements.
Harold, after 6 years of Park Hosting at Estrella Mt. Park in Goodyear with his wife Shirley, bought a home in Sun City Oct. 2008. There he started more volunteering with his TCA, at Boswell Hospital and for Sun Health. Harold played golf on the Quail Run Men’s League. Only...
Prospect Church of God, 2220 Harrison Pike, will have a Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 31, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be face painting, lots of games with prizes, popcorn, cotton candy, slushies, and free treat bags for the kids. The evening will end with a hot dog and marshmallow roast.
From 4 to 6 p.m. today, Lee University will present its 15th annual Walking Tour of Historic Fort Hill Cemetery. Led by Lee University history major and volunteers, the lives of 19th and early 20th centuries Cleveland residents will be introduced. Local performers will be dressed in period costume. The individuals to be portrayed will be Julius and Matilda Raht, Edwin and Anna Plummer Delany, Pleasant and Caroline Vance Craigmiles, Nathaniel Grant, Dr. William and Annie Taylor Schultz, James Anderson Hoxworth, the Rev. James and Katie May Knapp Pogue, Abraham and Charlotte Lee Wolbach, Herman J. and Henrietta Kuhlmann Schrader, Edward Christian, and Augusta Ruth Wagner.
Brandon “Big Sexy” Perry, 29, of Cleveland, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. Born on Nov. 19, 1991, to Jennifer Perry, he was a native and lifelong resident of Bradley County and was a 2010 graduate of Bradley County High School. He was a member of Waterville Baptist Church and most recently attended the Church at Grace Point and was employed at H and K Perforated South.
